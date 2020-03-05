Colonial era Bongo Bar stands test of time

After independence, the bar went on to become a central meeting point for leaders from the region.

Some Britons who frequented the bar still visit whenever they are on vacation in Kenya.

By GERALD BWISA

More by this Author

Bongo Bar in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, is a historic landmark dating back to the early 1960s, when the British colonialists called the shots within the agricultural town.

The bar, which is located on Moi Avenue, opposite the county government headquarters, got its name from bongo antelopes, which were among the white settlers’ hunting targets.

The antelopes were many on the slopes of Mt Elgon.

The bar was set up by Britons to cater for farm managers, who could not join the league of their masters, who converged at the present-day Kitale Golf Club, where admission was reserved only for the rich whites.

The farm managers oversaw agricultural activities on the mainly large tracts of land in the expansive area that forms Endebess constituency.

The parcels are currently owned by the Kenya Seed Company and the Agricultural Development Corporation.

Advertisement

An unopened bottle of City Lager beer at Bongo Bar. It was a famous brand in the early 70s. PHOTO | GERALD BWISA | NATION MEDIA

When the bar started admitting Africans, it became popular among university and college students from the region, especially during the holidays.

“We used to converge at the bar during the holidays, where we had drinks and danced. Bongo Bar was the best in Kitale town,” said lawyer George Wambura.

Its current owner, Mr Macharia Njenga, 75, had initially been hired as a barman at the facility.

He, however, became the owner when the proprietors declared interest to sell off the place after Kenya attained independence.

“The facility was owned by Britons and Asians. I initially worked as a barman here, but went ahead to buy a majority stake at Sh18,000 in 1966. I have managed the facility to date,” said Mr Njenga.

Some Britons who frequented the place stop by whenever they are on vacation in Kenya. Many still have fond memories of the place, says Mr Njenga.

The inside wall of the bar is dotted with historical artefacts, a reminder of how life was back in the day in this town that is known for maize production.

“I preserved an unopened bottle of City Lager beer, which is part of the artefacts that represent the past days, when this bar was the place to be,” explained Mr Njenga.

Besides the 41-year-old 800-millimetre souvenir beer, there is a portrait of Pope John Paul II, a symbol of Mr Mwangi’s Catholic faith.

Customers are still served on a tray dating back to the early 70s, which gives the place a historical touch.

At one of the counters stands a vintage water bottle cooler.

Outside are metal bars believed to have been used by ‘cowboy’ patrons to tie their horses as they partied.

After independence, the bar went on to become a central meeting point for leaders from the region. Some of the remarkable patrons are the late Masinde Muliro, former Vice-President Kijana Wamalwa, Peter Kinyajui, George Kapten and Leonard Moss.

It is at this joint that the late Wamalwa got the name ‘Kijana’ (Kiswahili for young man, as revellers used to refer to him as the son of the senator (in reference to his father William) who used to meet guests and supporters at the bar.

The facility also attracted pioneer journalists who found it a vantage point for meeting news sources. Press conferences were held here too.

“The late VP had Room 18 reserved for him. It still exists. It is from here that he issued press statements,” said veteran journalist Abisai Amugune, currently a Hansard reporter at the Trans Nzoia County Assembly.

During the Kanu regime, Bongo Bar was put under strict surveillance to keep tabs on top opposition politicians. The joint is mostly frequented by aged patrons who want to quench their thirst in a cool, nostalgic environment.