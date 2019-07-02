Dalai Lama apologises for comments on women
The Dalai Lama is "deeply sorry" about comments he made about women in a recent BBC interview, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.
"(In) responding to a question about whether his own reincarnation could be a woman, and suggesting that if she were she should be attractive, His Holiness genuinely meant no offence.
He is deeply sorry that people have been hurt by what he said and offers his sincere apologies," the statement said.