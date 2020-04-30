After going live, Instagram users will soon be able to save their videos to IGTV so they stick around longer than the 24-hour limit in Stories and are easier for others to find.

Instagram users can now watch and comment on live videos from their desktop, or larger screens.

By KAREN MURIUKI

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Facebook has introduced new features across its platforms- Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, in a bid to ease quality time with loved ones, as well as to deal with feelings of isolation and loneliness.

This comes after a rise in demand for real-time video on WhatsApp and Facebook, as well as Facebook Live and Instagram Live, especially in areas mostly affected by Covid-19.

MESSENGER ROOMS

On Messenger, Facebook has introduced Messenger Rooms, which are joinable group video calls that make it easy for users to spend quality time with friends, loved ones and people who share their interests.

Here, users can create a room right from Messenger or Facebook, and invite anyone to join, even if they don’t have a Facebook account. Rooms will soon hold up to 50 people with no time limit.

Users can also host celebrations, organize a book club or just hang out on the couch with friends.

For convenience, they can also start and share rooms on Facebook through News Feed, Groups and Events, so it’s easy for people to drop by.

If a users’ friends or communities create rooms that are open to them, they’ll be able to see them on Facebook and be able to find things to do and people to hang out with.

One can join a room they have been invited into without having to download the application, and more so have the ability to use camera filters and its AI-powered features like immersive 360 backgrounds and mood lighting.

Additionally, the user who creates a room can choose who can see and join it and can remove people from the call and lock a room anytime they don’t want anyone else to enter.

WhatsApp Group Video Calls

Soon, WhatsApp users will be able to have video calls with up to eight people. And as before, these calls are secured with end-to-end encryption so no one else can view or listen to your private conversation, not even WhatsApp.

FACEBOOK

Facebook will bring back the feature that enables users add another person into their live video, no matter where they are in the world. It will also allow users to bring on a guest speaker, interview an expert or perform with a friend.

Users will also be able to mark Facebook Events as online only and, in the coming weeks, integrate Facebook Live so that they can broadcast to their guests.

To support creators and small businesses, Facebook plans to add the ability for Pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook – anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences.

Additionally, users will now add the donate button to live videos wherever non-profit fundraisers are available to help users raise money for causes.

Facebook is making it easier to access live video so its users can watch or listen anywhere.

Users with limited data or a spotty connection will have the option to listen to the audio only. Those without Facebook accounts can now watch public live videos on the web, and some Pages can share a toll-free number that lets users listen to the audio through any telephone.

The new Facebook Gaming app available on Google Play now allows users to livestream games from their phones to the application. It also lets users play games instantly, watch their favourite streamers and discover new gaming groups.

Tournaments are another new feature for game streaming on Facebook that lets users create, play and watch the competition in one spot. They are available only on Facebook.

To help users support some of their favourite creators, Facebook is expanding Stars to more Pages and more countries. Once users buy Stars, they can send them to creators while they're streaming, and they will earn one cent for every Star.

INSTAGRAM

Instagram users can now watch and comment on live videos from their desktop, or larger screens.

After going live, Instagram users will soon be able to save their videos to IGTV so they stick around longer than the 24-hour limit in Stories and are easier for others to find.