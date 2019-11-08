By AFP

Facebook on Thursday publicised the steps it is taking to combat foreign interference and online disinformation in the 2020 US elections.

Measures include better securing the accounts of elected officials, indicating the ownership of political pages, or introducing clearer fact-checking labels, the social media giant said in a statement to investors.

"We have a responsibility to stop abuse and election interference on our platform," said the text, based on a blog post issued late last month by Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen and other executives.