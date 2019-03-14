Popular epic HBO series Game of Thrones' eighth season is only about a month away from its premiere episode.

It is no secret that its fan base is far-reaching, and the anticipation for this last season of the show is amped with both excitement at knowing what will happen as winter finally gets to Westeros, and sadness at the end of a relationship grown through almost ten years.

In preparation for this finale, the creators have teamed up with Red Cross to do a worldwide blood donation drive under the hash tag #BleedForTheThrone.

DSTV in partnership with Red Cross Society is inviting fans to “Bleed For The Throne” – a gesture worthy of one of the biggest shows in television.

The Game of Thrones Blood donation drive starts on March 14 at the National Archives from 9am to 4pm, until March 16. Designed to harness the cultural power of Westeros to help end blood shortage in the real world, this initiative led by HBO will be the largest blood donation promotional effort by an entertainment company.

Actors from the series have put up videos to explain why they have donated or are in support of people donating blood, including Maisie Williams, Liam Cunningham, Gemma Whelan and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.