Househelp on theft charge tells of affair with her boss

By JOSEPH NDUNDA

It could turn out to be the most expensive intimate session between a woman and her employer in the country.

What started off as a request for assistance ended in salacious accusations from a 28-year-old woman in court on Wednesday.

The otherwise quiet session at a Makadara court became hilarious when Ms Ruth Khaecha said she got a cash bounty that was to turn her life around.

Ms Khaecha said Mr Paul Kanyi Mwangi placed Sh800,000 on her chest after they had sex at his Muthaiga home.

The maid was charged with conspiring with her father Solomon Bwoya to steal Sh1,350,000 from Mr Mwangi on January 15. Her father has, however, been acquitted.

She is also accused of stealing the money by virtue of being Mr Mwangi’s employee. She counters that he gave her the cash.

Ms Khaecha told the court that Mr Mwangi returned home with nine envelopes and invited her to his bedroom to assist him in arranging them in a wardrobe.

“Because I know a man’s weakness, I waited and asked him what was inside when he began caressing me. He said they contained money. I took one to confirm what he had told me,” she said.

“It was not the first time we had sex. I knew it was a life turning moment for me and my children. In the end, he put an envelope on my chest.”



BREAKING A MARRIAGE



The woman said the affair started shortly after she was hired.

She added that she knew Mwangi’s wife was not good to him when he started making advances to her.

Asked what she felt for breaking a marriage, she answered: “I did what anyone would do if such an opportunity arose. I have suffered a lot.”