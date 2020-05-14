How to beat negative energy during the pandemic

By MARGARET MUTHEE

There is a sense of loss that comes with this season. From being able to freely interact with our loved ones, to being able to travel to the places we’d wish to, we are learning to adjust to our new normal.

Even as adults find ways to adopt, children are also feeling constrained, some not even fully aware of what is going on.

With all the pressure that comes with working from home, social isolation and loss of opportunities for some people and unpleasant news streaming in, there is no doubt that there is a lot of negative energy that we should curb.

LIFE COACH EXPLAINS

As life coach Susan Auma says, there are various reasons why people are feeling this way.

“The student is worried about completing school, the parent is worried about their job security, the landlord is worried about his income and loans and all of us are wondering when life will go back to normal,” she says.

According to the life coach, there is also a sense of defeat due to loss as a result of Covid-19.

“Some employers have closed shop. The self-employed have to slow down their businesses.

For the infected, there is a concern about fitting back in the society and dealing with stigma. People who have lost loved ones are dealing with grief and even lack of closure as some have not been able to say a proper farewell. Some are also living with the fear that they may have been infected,” she adds, noting that it is important to deal with the negative energy.

“Dealing with our emotions at this time reduces stress and anxiety which allows us to remain healthy. We are also able to see opportunities that we may have missed out on. Some of us are very good cooks, writers, gardeners, and painters who initially just lacked time,” she notes adding that worrying hinders enjoyment of the present.

“Currently, our children are at home. It is the best time to nurture them and watch them acquire new skills. Bond with them and improve your relationship with them. Same case applies to our partners. If we choose to tackle these uncertain times together, then we end up understanding each other and feeling less frustrated.”

In keeping positive the life coach also founder of Living Peak group shares the following:

DO WHAT YOU LOVE

“Doing what we love gives us a sense of fulfilment and something to look forward to. In order to keep worry and anxiety at bay, it is important to avoid being idle, and who knows, this activity that we love might just become our new source of income,” she says.

LIMIT YOUR INTAKE OF NEGATIVE NEWS

“There’s a saying, ‘Whatever you water, grows.’ So if you choose to water negativity, negativity will grow. The opposite is equally true. When faced with our current circumstances where everyone has an expert opinion on the situation, do enough research of your own and make informed decision,” she says adding that it is important to limit exposure to negative news.

“Choosing your media resources wisely saves you from being overwhelmed with the constant coverage and this allows you to stay grounded. Be careful of the information that you are sharing out there. Let it be factual and verified,” she says.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH LOVED ONES

“Human beings are social animals hardwired to connect. This is why this season can easily cause depression. Keep in touch with your loved ones via phone calls, text messaging, or even better, video calls. This makes us not to feel alone and enables us to have a shoulder to lean on days that we are down. As you communicate, ensure that the corona virus talk does not dominate your conversations. We can also keep in touch through the various social media platforms, but be sure to take a break when you feel overwhelmed,” she advices.

BE KIND

According to Susan, we should mind how we treat each other in this season.

“Acts of kindness are a big coping mechanism for humanity right now. It might be as simple as checking up on your next door neighbour, buying someone a meal or just sending someone airtime. This pandemic knows no race, ethnic group or continent. Let us be kind.”

FOCUS ON THINGS YOU CAN CONTROL

“Focus on the things you can control. No one knows how long the pandemic will last, but what can we control? We can control our hygiene, we can control how much we shop, we can avoid non-essential gatherings. And whenever worry creeps in again, we can try to shift focus to the things we can control,” she says.

TAKE CARE OF YOUR BODY AND SPIRIT

“Maintain a routine as best as you can. This can entail waking up early, prayer, exercise, breaks, meals, or writing a gratitude list. This helps in making your days meaningful and in giving you a sense of normalcy. Take up free courses that are being offered on various platforms, to improve your skills or read a book,” she advises.