JUST BRENDA: How can I adapt to change?

By JUST BRENDA

More by this Author

Hey Brenda,

I’m very resistant to even the slightest change. I'm not sure why I’m such a rigid person, but it brings a lot of strife to my friendships, relationships with family, work colleagues and possible significant others as well.

Do you think one can become flexible or is it entirely impossible when rigidity as part of your personality?

Hey Rigid Rose,

Sounds like your rigidity is affecting all parts of life. In my experience, this is usually brought about by fear or comfort. In simpler terms, either you're scared of this change, or you're very comfortable with yourself and not willing to change anything - because you're fine.

Clearly you're not fine, which is why you're writing to me. So, then, it may be the other reason. What are you scared of? And is this thing that you're so scared of worth sacrificing all your relationships that you sound on the road to losing for?

Advertisement

Flexibility, in my opinion, is a compulsory part of life - simply because, change is a constant, and the only way you can deal with change is to adapt. Flexibility. If you don't bend, my dear, you will break. And yes, you can change. It is the only constant, after all.