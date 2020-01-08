JUST BRENDA: I think I hate my job

By JUST BRENDA

Hey Brenda,

I think I hate my job, but I am too scared to quit. What should I do?

Dear Dire Straits Debra,

Here’s a secret: a lot of people hate their jobs. You’re probably in the majority. The thing is, you have to figure out what works best for you.

Are you in your job to like it, or are you in your job to make money for something else?

And also, if you compare the stresses that come from quitting your job, are they more manageable than staying in it?

Just for the record, I am not one to say stay and vumilia, because I believe in human happiness. But at least have a plan before you jump ship, so that you don’t have to swim back begging to your boss when you find sharks in the water.