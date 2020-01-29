JUST BRENDA: I'm freaking out about the coronavirus

By JUST BRENDA

Dear Brenda,

I am freaking out about this coronavirus.

What are we supposed to do? And what is the government doing?

Dear Freaked out Fanny,

I know how this sounds, but keep calm.

If the coronavirus is coming for us, there's not a lot we can do at this point except let the authorities do their jobs.

There are some guidelines being passed around by the WHO, such as making sure to wash your hands with soap and water and avoiding crowded areas, which you can follow if they make you feel better. It's important to keep clean anyway.

Try and keep your panic in hand - and remember the facts, like not everyone who gets the virus dies from it - it's actually a very small percentage.

The thing that makes epidemics worse is the frenzy that follows them, so try and think logically, and watch the news for the next steps.