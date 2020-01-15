JUST BRENDA: Should I go to the cops over debt?

By BRENDA OKOTH

More by this Author

Dear Brenda,

My friend owes me money and doesn't look like they want to pay me back. Should I go to the cops?

Dear Miserable Maisel,

It depends on the friendship. I think first, establish a paper trail.

Ask them on WhatsApp or email when they're planning to pay you back. Make sure you write the total amount that they owe you.

Then, when the date passes, or they say they're not planning to pay you back, go to their house and pick a few things up.

Advertisement

Try and make them close to the value of what they owe you. If that doesn't work, go to their workplace and ask to speak with their HR.

The point of this, by the way, is not necessarily to get your money back, seeing as you've already established that they're not planning to return it.

It is a little bit of action to stop them from pulling this on other people again.

If they still haven't paid you back - then yes, definitely. Go to the cops and report a theft.