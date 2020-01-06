JUST BRENDA: Why is my girlfriend trying to change me?

By JUST BRENDA

More by this Author

Hi Brenda,

I've been with my girlfriend for six months now. All of a sudden, she says she has a problem with my drinking and smoking, which I have done since before we started dating, in the years that she knew me.

Why is she trying to change me? Is this a deal breaker?

Dear Drinking Dan,

Perhaps when she met you, she thought the drinking wasn't at the level it appears to be when she is in it. Or, perhaps she thought she can change you, which, as you know from any romantic movie ever, is the easiest way to end a relationship.

You need to talk to her to realign her expectations of what you are and are not going to do. Is your drinking and smoking worth your relationship, or not? Is it time that you stopped, or is she overreacting?

And most importantly - what is she going to try and change about you next, after she's 'fixed' this? Because of course there is something else she will want to change.