Most of his customers know him as ‘Hero’. They flock at his salon in Buxton, Mombasa to get their hair braided.

ome travel all the way from Bamburi, a distance of about nine kilometres. He has won the hearts of many and established himself as a master of twisting hair braids.

His real name is Jackson Molen, a Maasai from Kajiado who landed in Mombasa six years ago. Here is his story:

“I came to Mombasa in search of greener pastures. The first job I got was as a security guard. I worked at night and rested during the day.

It was not long before I made new friends with other young Maasai men who were also trying out their lack in the city. Some made and sold beaded jewellery while others hawked traditional medicine in plastic jerricans.

Their business was good but I had no interest in it at all. I liked braiding hair. You see, in my community, young men also known as morans often braid their hair. I would braid my friends’ hair as they waited for customers.

One day, a passer-by saw me in action and asked if I could braid her hair as well.

I thought she was kidding especially since I had never braided a woman’s hair before. I agreed and the rest, as they say is history.

This is my fifth year as a hair-dresser. My speciality is plaiting twists, a popular hair style among women.

I have pinned up pictures of various braid styles on my small mabati salon so that my customers can pick a style of their choice.

As you can see, I have chosen to wear our traditional outfit, the shuka. Sometimes, it gets too hot so I wear only a vest and shorts while attending to my customers.

I have a few tricks of my trade. For instance, I always rub ash on my palms before I begin plaiting. This prevents my palm and fingers from getting sore.

After ‘fixing’ the hair piece, I roll it on my thigh to ensure it remains taut and neat. The customers love it!

Mr Molen in action. PHOTO| COURTESY

I am happy with this job. Each customer spends about Sh1,000. As a father of eight, every shilling counts and the earnings from this business have helped me fend for my family.

By the way, I didn’t quit my job as a guard. You see, I am not educated but I use my God-given abilities to provide for my family. So at night I am a security guard, then during the day I go to my salon and plait hair.

HELPING OTHERS

Sometimes work is a lot and I get one of my friends to help me. We can even work on the same customer simultaneously especially if the client is in a hurry.

This business has helped me help my brothers earn a living. Some of them come to Mombasa being quite naïve, communication is a challenge, of course I have to help them!

Over time, our population has increased. At Buxton, we are about 30 men running salons. We have customers who come from as far as Lamu, Malindi and Bamburi just to have their hair made.

It feels good to see our services being appreciated this much.

To be honest, we have never advertised our services, it is mostly on referral basis. I guess you cannot push a moving car, ha-ha.

Unfortunately, this business keeps me away from my family in Kajiado. I can go up to five months without going home.

It is not an ideal situation but school fee needs to be paid, food and clothing, lots of bills. I am 42 years old, I should work hard for them while I still have the energy right?

All the same, we have formed a community here of young Maasai men. We are one big family, constantly looking out for one another. At the moment, business is a bit low. People do not have money, so the little we get, we share.

We hold each other accountable. You can’t have family back at home suffering yet you are enjoying the money you get here with other women or just taking alcohol or ‘muguka’.