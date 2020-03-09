LIFE BY LOUIS: Why my school was unfit for grabbing

By LOUIS MUIRURI

More by this Author

We never had the luxury of a stone perimeter fence at Karugo Group of Schools. It was an open field and you could walk in and out without anyone questioning your intent.

No one was going to grab that school land that had the gradient of a straight wall. No right thinking entrepreneur was interested in grabbing that kind of school land unless they wanted to put up a mountain climbing site for their clients.

One unique feature of the school was our playing field. It had such a steep gradient such that in a football match, there was always one team that was playing uphill and the other downhill and aided by the force of gravity.

If you did not score all your goals when it was your turn to play downhill, you had to forget about winning the match.

Playing uphill was equivalent to climbing a tree while juggling a ball. The two opposing goalkeepers never used to see each other because it was an arrangement similar to two people in two different parts of the Rift Valley.

The heaviest punishment one could get was to be sent to the river by the teachers to fetch water for the teachers’ kitchen using a nasty steel bucket. It was like bungee jumping without the ropes.

Advertisement

Every time you came back from the river, everyone thanked Jesus for taking care of you.

TORTURE BEYOND DESCRIPTION

Once in a while you would be tempted to put the bucket down and rest midway up the hill. The bucket would slip and happily roll downhill followed by the water. It was torture beyond description to look for the bucket and get back to the river for a fresh filling.

Fridays were the only days we enjoyed going to the river to fetch water to clean the classrooms.

It was strictly a boys’ affair to fetch water as the girls scrubbed the floors with rags. It allowed us to do mud skating and all other boyish things as the girls impatiently waited for the water.

The river was also a communal bathroom. During the weekly bodily health inspections, boys would be paraded outside while girls were herded into a separate room where female teachers inspected them.

We never got to know what the girls were inspected for and it killed us with curiosity.

It was rumoured that they were inspected for the short trousers that do not have legs. Once in a while a girl would be frog marched from the room towards the gate, and speculation would be rife that she had forgotten her short trousers at home.

In our boys’ parade, enthusiastic male teachers would walk about scratching our heads and chests with a stick to see if dust, lice and other foreign objects flew out.

If any of the mentioned objects flew out of your hair, you were promptly sent to the river to wash yourself. Never mind it was 7am and the water was freezing. It was like washing in River Thames in Winter.

MOMENT OF TRUTH

The moment of truth came one day. I don’t know which ICC crime against humanity we had committed, but this teacher insisted on beating us without our shorts so as to inflict maximum pain.

So as boys we dutifully dropped our shorts and our sitting arrangements were dusted properly using a thick hardwood whip.

Some of the sisters just stood there looking stranded, and the teacher concluded that the weekly inspections were not working properly. As a result, the school introduced a subject called ‘Body’.

If the weekly inspections killed us with curiosity, then the subject called Body got us boys dead and buried. I don’t know who came up with the idea, but they were not prepared for any content for the subject.

So again for this subject the boys and girls were separated into different classrooms. For boys a bored male teacher would reluctantly stroll in and talk about growing beards plus other hairs, the breaking of voice among other stale topics.

In his moment of inspiration, he would come and draw a pencil to represent the male reproductive organ and tell us to name it.

We would all blush and tell him it is called a pencil. He would breach the topic on wet dreaming at night, and he would quickly rush out to gag.

Things on the other side were steamy, or so we imagined. We would hear roaring laughter and nervous giggles from the girls’ room, and when they came out they had blushed faces and looked like they had been let into serious life secrets. These women you see today started keeping secrets when they were young.