Do you have feedback on this article? Please email: [email protected]

By MARYANNE GICOBI

More by this Author

Many university students often find themselves idle whenever the country is rocked by lecturers’ strike.

They are left to battle with the frustrations of helplessly watching university dons locked in a stalemate with the government.

Janet Mulweye, a student at Rongo University at the time, found herself in such a predicament in 2018 following a nationwide lecturers’ strike.

She was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in education at the university and hoped that the matter would be resolved quickly so she could continue with her studies.

One day, as she was looking out for updates on the Ministry of Education website, she stumbled on a link that changed the course of her life for better.

“I was idly looking for updates online on the lecturers’ strike, when a scholarships link caught my attention. The portal led me to more links and I clicked on several of them looking for any that were still open. I found two, one from Hungary and another from Russia. To maximise on my odds, I applied for both. I missed the Hungary one but luckily got the scholarship to study at Obninsk in Russia,” Janet narrates. She is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in general medicine.

PASSED THE INTERVIEW

Shortly after applying for the scholarship successfully, Janet received a call to attend an interview. Although she was nervous at first, the interview was not as challenging as she had feared. The questions were based on Kenya’s current affairs, her anticipated contribution to the country upon finishing her studies abroad and lastly whether she intended to relocate back to Kenya upon graduation.

Janet passed the interview and was cleared to start making the travel plans.

All this while, Janet had not uttered a word of the exciting news to her parents because it all felt surreal.

She wanted to inform them once everything was in place. Because of this, Janet was forced to come up with means of meeting the planning costs.

According to travel requirements, she needed to go for a medical check-up and run some tests. Thanks to generous friends and the easily accessible mobile phone loans, she was able to raise the amount needed to foot the medical fees.

BROKE NEWS TO PARENTS

After finalising most of the plans, Janet broke the news to her parents. Unfortunately, her father was not very excited with the prospects of his young daughter going away to a foreign country.

“My father was reluctant to see me go. He insisted that it was not advisable for a girl to live all by herself abroad. His desire was for me to first complete my studies at Rongo University. However, I was not about to miss out on this life-changing opportunity. Not when it was so close. In the end, I managed to win him over,” she says.

Unaware that the scholarship was all inclusive covering her air ticket, Janet proceeded to raise funds from friends and well-wishers to pay for her travel. The people she approached responded generously to her plea and she managed to get a decent donation.

“I didn’t know that air ticket was catered for in my scholarship. All the same, I am grateful for the money I received from friends and well-wishers because it sustained me for a while as I waited to receive my monthly stipend.”

According to Janet, there are very many opportunities that can be explored by students through scholarships. She points out that many young people miss out on scholarships because they are afraid of the expenses attached not realising that some of these come as all inclusive.

However, there are those turn down the scholarship because they feel the stipend is too little.

HOMESICK

The scholarship awarded to Janet includes a monthly stipend of Sh9,000 to cater for food and personal effects. She is comfortable and thoroughly enjoying her stay in Russia. Still, she often misses home especially the food, the warmth of the Kenyan sun and speaking Swahili.

“I have eaten so much chicken, I can’t stand it anymore. None of the food taste like anything from home.

I arrived in Russia during autumn so I haven’t experienced their sunshine yet which makes me miss basking in the Kenyan sun. I terribly miss talking and cracking jokes in Kiswahili.”