MBATARU: Where does the other sock disappear to?

By PATRICK MBATARU

I have five socks without partners. I buy them in pairs of course.

Then after wearing a pair once, its partner just disappears. It is usually a companion of the best pair that just walks out of wardrobe, never to be seen again.

I tie socks in tight knots. I force one into another, then use pegs and staples just to make the items stay together. It never seems to work.



ON THEIR SIDE

I used to blame Madam Boss for the disappearance, but later discovered she has better ways of punishing me.

Then I directed my anger on rats that had formed a football club in the ceiling.

Rats are guilty of everything wrong in the store and wardrobe, including poking holes in my pants.

But they have nothing to do with my disappearing socks. I am on their side on this.

Rats migrated from my house to my neighbour’s recently, but the socks still disappear. You see, I bought this trap, like the ones you see down River Road.

The traps look like slippers that have passed through a mincing machine. The wise fellows then use super glue to stick some rats to the straps.

Believe me, these traps work but not by a rat sticking its mouth on the protrusion. Rats are wiser these days to do such silly things. Huang Liu, my friend from Shanghai confirms this.

He tells me that rats are intelligent, innovative and I do not what else. I think Tom and Jerry is now in China.

MURDER

Anyway, the traps work by scaring the rats, cockroaches, and other in-house livestock out of the house.

And yet, the socks keep disappearing.

Maybe socks do not like this forced marriage and they quickly organise a divorce or murder. Otherwise, how comes they untie themselves and one disappears into thin air, just like that?

I can understand, living inside shoes in the tropics can drive anyone into madness. Kenyans know this because they live in a shoe called Kenya.

I suspect socks are very bad partners and they get tired of one another, and mutual loathing leads to bitter divorce or high murder. But where do they hide the ‘bodies’ of their partners?

May be they have learnt a lot from their human hosts. Or the horror of it, the things are cannibals?

Currently, I am looking for this left foot sock. It is always the left. This has stripes and a hole at the toe. My toe looks like a mud fish alright. All toes do. Look at yours keenly, and the resemblance is uncanny.

Hello Madam Bosses, do you not have anything to do with this? There were days when missuses used to be in the department of seeing to it that all the boy children in the house, bearded or not, do not look like something the cat has just dragged through the mud.