MUTHONI: Merry Sustainable Christmas

By JOSLYNE MUTHONI

The holidays are a great time of the year to reconnect with family and friends. While in the festive spirit, it is easy to forget some of the things we have been advocating for all year, such as climate change, plastic control and saving energy.

I thought I would shine a little ray of light on how we could celebrate consciously this year to ensure we give back to the earth and have a better world to come back to in 2020.

Energy-saving LED holiday lights & please switch off the lights

Feliz Navidad!

We all enjoy the magic that comes along with Christmas lighting. However, additional lighting means additional power bills.

While buying Christmas lights, check for the LED ones, which are both energy saving by up to 90 percent and last longer than the normal light bulbs. Remember to switch off the lights to conserve energy and more to avoid a high power bill in January.

While you are sleeping, your neighbours are probably asleep too. There’s no one to admire the lights late into the night; switch off the lights, it will help the environment, and quite frankly, your bank account.

Travel time reduction

“Country roads…take me home…to the place…I belong”- John Denver

We love to travel upcountry for the holidays, I’m not here to tell not to, I’m here to ask you to do more responsible travel. Greenhouse gas emission from transportation is a big contributor to global warming and climate change.

To reduce emissions, travel in groups or opt for public transport options to have fewer vehicles on the road. Hey, it could be fun, it is social and affordable.

While on the road, try and use reusable water bottles and less of PET water bottles which in turn end up on the side of the road adding up to the waste problem. Pack homemade food for the journey for those travelling for long distances. It is healthier and pocket-friendly.

For those of you going for destination holidays, try and use your money in local restaurants, use local taxis or local transport means. Give back to the community you are in.

While there, do your best to avoid littering and help clean up when you have the chance. If you are going to the beach remember life on water too, keep plastics off the ocean.

Earth-friendly meals, anyone?

Agriculture is one of the leading cause of deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions. We have had experience as Kenyans on forest encroachment for agriculture and grazing fields. The choices you make at your local supermarket will greatly impact on your personal agricultural carbon footprint.

Shoot me for saying this but meat intake reduction can be a great place to start. Add vegetables and grains to your meals while giving the meat a smaller role.

Too much food? Remember people in hospitals, prisons, children’s homes

“At the end of the day, it’s not about what you have or even what you have accomplished. It’s about who you have lifted up. Who you have made better. It’s about what you have given back.” - Denzel Washington

Food waste is one of the biggest challenges of our time. Food wasted could be used to feed the entire world. Why do we then throw away food? It is easier to waste food as there are no consequences of throwing food away.

This is a problem that can easily be solved by making a personal decision to serve much smarter and shop on a needs basis, especially for perishables. This will help reduce the food wasted especially during holiday festivities where food plays a significant role in gatherings.

Shopping for groceries as per need will also help support local farmers and businesses creating an actual direct impact.

Should the situation where there is too much food arise, as is the case during the holidays, do not let it go to waste. You can walk to your local church, prison, hospital or children’s home and share the love with the less privileged.

Another reason to share surplus food, environmentally speaking, is that food waste and loss contribute to approximately 8 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. When we say "sustainability begins with me", this is a great place to start. Make a behaviour change to ensure no food is wasted over the holidays and in the new year.

If there are still leftovers, feed the animals. Give them a merry Christmas too.

Shop for a story

“Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas, …perhaps… means a little bit more.” - The Grinch

While doing your holiday shopping, make it interesting and shop for the story behind the product as opposed to ‘what’s cute’ ‘what feels more like the person’ and trendy options.

Should you, for example get a box of chocolate, what percentage of the proceeds get back to farmers? Does the gift to your mum uplift local women entrepreneurs? Are there locally made gifts that you could get to support youth employment?

The essence is to choose a gift with an impact on the community you are in. Shop for brands that are giving back to the community or producing sustainably.

Choose a gift that connects you to a cause. Try and shop local, this way you reduce the number of miles the gift travels to get to you.

More importantly, opt for experimental gifts such as spa vouchers, gym membership or dance classes. In this way we are not only promoting good health practices, but also promoting local businesses.