By STEPHEN MUTHINI

The Machakos County Film Board has partnered with Nigerian filmmakers Envivo for training in scripting and production of quality films to tell the African story.

Machawood chief executive Victor Muniafu, who is in Nigeria at the invitation of the Africa International Film Festival, said he had a fruitful meeting with Envivo proprietor Mr Gbenga Obadina for collaboration with Machakos creatives.

"They will send us some of their top actors and actresses to train our young filmmakers in scriptwriting, directing and cinematography," Mr Muniafu told the Nation.

"Things are looking up for Machawood. Local artistes who will also benefit from music masterclasses by top Nigerian artistes."

FINANCIAL SUPPORT

The deal was first announced last Friday by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) through Communications Manager Nelly Muluka.

Speaking at Machakos People's Park where she witnessed the unveiling of the 10 films shortlisted for the award, Ms Muluka said the partnership would also come with monetary support.

"We have already linked Machawood with international investors from Nigeria. They have promised to support us in cash and in kind," noting this was the first step in growing the industry.

Ms Muluka further said the board was speaking with Hollywood filmmakers.

Victor Muniafu, Machakos County's Tourism and Culture Chief Officer and Machawood Chief Executive Officer, poses for a picture with Nigerian actress Uche Jombo in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 14, 2019 . PHOTO | COURTESY

BETTER QUALITY

At the park event, Mr Muniafu said the quality of films submitted had improved and also noted that the number had increased from 50 to 83.

"We have moved from making films for fun to making films for business. Envivo supported the jury in selecting the films," he said, adding that the process was objective.

However, some participants complaints about lack of sufficient local representation in the competition, saying most nominees were from Nairobi and other parts of the country.

In response, Mr Muniafu said Machakosfest is a national competition and that the rules cannot be changed to favour Machakos residents.

VOTING

All the films will be assigned classification licences before being put on the Machakosfest website for viewing and public voting.

The public will account for ten percent of the vote and the jury 90 percent.

The winning films will be announced at a gala at the park on December 14, with the winner taking home a Sh1 million award.

Those in second, third and fourth places will receive Sh500,000, Sh250,000 and Sh100,000 respectively.