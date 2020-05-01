Koffi’s artistically done video, with footage of an ambulance rushing to the rescue of a victim, is chillingly titled, ‘Coronavirus Assassin’.

Evala joins fellow Congolese stars Koffi Olomide, Fally Ipupa, La Rice and others, who have penned special songs warning about this deadly scourge.

By AMOS NGAIRA

More by this Author

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world, it is also bringing out the best in musicians as they compose songs to warn people about the new devastating plague.

One of the most exciting efforts is by Nairobi-based Congolese musician Evala Mbuta, who has summoned his creativity to package his newly released song aimed at creating public awareness on the epidemic.

The song, ‘Corona ni Mbaya’, which is due to be launched today during the Labour Day celebrations in Nairobi, is an occasion for Evala to mark the day in style against the prevailing gloom.

With this song, Evala joins fellow Congolese stars Koffi Olomide, Fally Ipupa, La Rice and others, who have penned special songs warning about this deadly scourge. Koffi’s artistically done video, with footage of an ambulance rushing to the rescue of a victim, is chillingly titled, ‘Coronavirus Assassin’.

With no public gatherings in Nairobi during this year’s Labour Day celebrations, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus, the event will be marked online.

Speaking to the Nation earlier this week, Evala said he wants to inspire health workers and Kenyans, in general, at this time when life has become so difficult.

Advertisement

“I felt that it is important to remind Kenyans of the importance of sanitising and how to stay safe during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

In an advance video clip of the song, Cotu boss Francis Atwoli, himself a diehard rhumba fan, demonstrated the process of sanitising to keep safe at his residence.

Speaking to the Nation earlier, Mr Atwoli said the new song would fill in the void for the annual rhumba live entertainment he has been organising for workers in the past two years.

“This time, workers will join the rest of the world in observing guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease with no live music shows,” he said.

Evala revealed that the new song was recorded at the Mustard Studios in Nairobi, with the backing of the Cotu Kenya Band.

The song will be available on his Facebook page, evala mbuta officiel, YouTube channel evala mbuta officiel and Instagram evala mbuta. 1

Others who participated in the recording are singers Ciel Masauti and Tyty Mbanzulu.

Done in the rhumba style, the song incorporates a soulful melody, which depicts the extent and damage of the Covid-19 pandemic globally.

Evala is no newcomer to Nairobi’s lively entertainment scene. Since his arrival in Kenya back in 2007, he has made his presence felt.

His first group was the Fiesta Japan Band, an off-shoot of the Station Japan Band that was led by stage show wizard Raja Kula.

While with the Fiesta Japan, he performed at some of the popular rhumba night spots then in Nairobi like Simmers Restaurant, Dream Village, Egesa Club and Deep West Resort Club.

From 2010, Evala has been attached to Cotu Kenya, where he and his fellow musicians entertain workers at various functions.

In the past two years, he has backed Paris-based crooner Nyboma Mwandido during his tours to Kenya to perform during Labour Day functions.

Last year, Nyboma brought along his Paris-based compatriot, songbird Faya Tess, singer Wuta Mayi and ace solo guitarist Cayen Madoka for a thrilling performance.