However, for those who endured a painful recovery nursing the physical and psychological scars in the aftermath of the horror of that fateful day, they are all too ready to vacate the area.

By NGINA KIRORI

More by this Author

Stepping into Sinai area off Lungu Lungu road in Industrial Area, Nairobi, brings about an eerie feeling.

Eight years later, the maze of tightly woven metal shacks still has the history of one of the worst fires witnessed in the country hovering above.

Today, Sinai still sits sandwiched between industries with the same maze of ‘mabati’ homes plastered just over the pipeline.

Children kick a ball on the open field while others fry and grill meat over open fires near a storm drain.

It is difficult to fathom any person still living in the area which, in late 2011, saw a vicious fire snake its way through after a gasket underground laced with fuel burst.

Some 120 people perished and over 200 were left with injuries. However, for some, the fear of another fire occurring does not weigh heavily on their minds.

Advertisement

“We still live here and that’s just it. Unless we smell any fuel in the air, we are going nowhere,” said Lucy Wanjiru, a local resident.

“Even cars crash but you cannot say that you will not enter that particular car just because it crashed,” added Daniel Kamau, a mechanic.

PAYOUT

A spot check also revealed that others are building more houses in the area.

However, for those who endured a painful recovery nursing the physical and psychological scars in the aftermath of the horror of that fateful day, they are all too ready to vacate the area.

But one big barrier stands in their way — the Sh25 billion compensation which the government promised them years ago is still unhonoured.

In early 2014, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko filed a petition on behalf of the victims in which he held Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) liable for the tragedy.

He argued that the firm did not do enough to repair the gasket, and should therefore compensate the victims.

“We have never received even a shilling as compensation promised to us by the government. If I get that money today, I would move back to my rural home without hesitating,” said Rebecca Ndeta.

Ndeta was washing clothes on the morning of August 11, 2011 when she heard an explosion and saw a fire erupting in the storm drain near her home.

FACE TO FACE WITH FIRE

In a panic, she ran to the house where her 14-month-old baby was sleeping on the seat.

When she attempted to run out of the door with her baby, she came face to face with the fire which burnt her home and killed her infant. It also left her with many scars on her face and body.

“I still live at the same place where the fire found me and my baby. I can’t move. I don’t have the money to move. And the petrol still flows through the sewer. We can smell it sometimes when it rains and the stream of water changes colour but what can we do?” Ms Ndeta posed.

Ms Rebecca Nyambura, another resident, backs these claims. “I see the river changing to a reddish colour and I can smell the fuel when I walk past the drain. I would move anywhere from here because it just reminds me of my brother and his deceased family.”

Ms Nyambura was outside running errands when she saw a fireball engulf the storm drain. She ran away but realised that her brother and his children were still in their home just a stone throw away from the drain. She ran through the fire in a bid to save them but unfortunately, they passed on. The scars still remind her of what she described as ‘hell on earth’.

KPC said it will investigate the claims. “The fire was caused by the flammability of the products running underground. KPC only owns the pipes, not the product that runs through them. We have tried to evict the residents that have encroached on the area but they refuse. So we have to put measures in place to make sure it never happens again because it would be a disaster,” KPC acting managing director Hudson Ambangi said.

The courts have since ordered the government to include the Sinai settlement in its Slum Upgrading and Prevention Programme which will clear the KPC area way leave to avoid another disaster.

However, for those who still occupy the area and were victims of the fire, this has done little to assuage their anxiety.

“If I would sit in a room with those in charge of the case, I would tell them that they need to help the Sinai people. We are tired. We have been left with nothing all these years and we are tired,” Ms Ndeta said.

Her six-year-old daughter plays outside oblivious of the danger lurking around her and others who still occupy the area.