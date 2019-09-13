Ode to the avocado

By MARGARET W. MAINA

More by this Author

I’m a huge fan of breakfast sandwiches, not that I actually eat them at breakfast.

My Breakfast is very ‘egg-centric’. Normally a medium soft boiled egg or simple scrambled eggs always does it for me.

I’m not quite sure when I started not eating breakfast regularly but I mean, you really can’t go wrong with bacon, egg, and avocado on a soft and fluffy brioche bun.

The hardest decision you will have to make is: do you want your avocados sliced or mashed?

My relationship with the avocado is quite special. It is an unlikely but legitimate healthy food craze.

ALL MY FOOD

Advertisement

I eat literally all my food with avocado because old habits die hard. When I was in high school, there was a mama avocado who was only allowed in the school premises once a week on Saturdays.

And it was more avocado shopping fest. These we bought in bulk to see us through the week.

Me and avocados are going to stick together through thick and thin, good and bad, pleasure and pain.

The githeri, ugali and cabbage or beans in high school was that more bearable because of the avocado. The beauty is that it's not just about the versatility and flavour of avocados; the nutritional profile is incredible.

Avocados are not Instagram-famous for nothing. This bumpy on the outside, creamy on the inside fruit is chock full of good-for-you nutrients.

There is no shortage of ways to incorporate avocados into your day.

Butter them on toast

Whether we “butter” them on toast in the morning for breakfast, often dubbed as such a millennial thing to do or slice or chunk or cube them for our salads at lunch and dinner, pound it for guacamole, breakfast bowl, dolloped on top of burgers or fish name them.

It is common to do fruit and yogurt and ice cubes in smoothies, but ... adding that avocado adds a really nice creaminess plus a healthy fat that might not be in a smoothie otherwise.

I became best friends with my mama mboga because of her avocados that she sells at Sh20.There is nothing as complete as thinly sliced sukumawiki and some avocado on the side.

I am a githeri lover, not the high school type though with too much soup, but I always serve mine with avocados. When people visit my place they always expect dishes served with guacamole because it is my forte and more so has become a tradition in my house.

Where I just toss some chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro and a dash of lemon juice to mashed avocados and serve that on the side.

It is easy to whip up avocados, quite acceptable to eat any time of the day, and it's photogenic enough to make an epic debut on your social handles.