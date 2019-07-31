TECH BREAK: Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

By THOMAS MATIKO

Four months ago, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei launched its P30 Pro Series that stole the tech world headlines with its magnificent camera that features up to 5x optical zoom lens.

On Monday this week, home rival Oppo took the game a notch higher with the introduction of their latest addition in to the Kenyan market, the Reno 10x Zoom.

Just as the name suggests, the new Reno series has a powerful camera that does up to 10x optical zoom while maintaining the quality of the picture.

To achieve this, the Reno 10x Zoom, is equipped with three camera lens, a full focal length tri lens rear camera, including a 48MP primary lens, a

13MP telephoto lens and an 8MP wide angle lens. The three combine together to achieve a 10x hybrid zoom.

With the technology advancement over the years, we have seen notches, pop-up cameras and with the Reno 10x Zoom you get a pop up camera in the form of a shark pin.

INTERESTING OBSERVATION

An interesting observation with the Reno shark fin camera is its, retracting pivotal structure that automatically retracts back for safety whenever it senses the phone is on a fall.

To ensure durability of the screen, the Reno is equipped with 6th generation corning Gorilla glass.

It has a beautiful enhanced feel and texture design. It comes in two shades: ocean green and jet black.

However, if screen and design is a priority to you, perhaps you should check out the OnePlus 7 Pro.

At the back of the Reno phone, closer to the cameras, features a tiny bump the manufacturer calls ‘o-dot’.

It’s there to keep the cameras safe from scratch when on a flat surface. Unfortunately that also means the phone gets to wobble a little bit.

For the game lovers or heavy users, the Reno doesn’t get to overheat thanks to the copper pipe cooling feature that reduces emission of heat.

The Reno also offers quality videos thanks to its 4K resolution features which basically implies the Ultra High Definition.

With Reno’s 40065mAh battery capacity, this is not the biggest we have seen, but its endurance is spectacular. PHOTO| THOMAS MATIKO

However, it falls behind the Huawei P30Pro solely because it doesn’t engage the telephoto camera when zooming.

Instead, when zooming, it crops on the image generated by the main camera.

That’s is the reason Reno becomes a super zoom for still images only, compared to the former.

Reno finger print sensor that is situated on the centre bottom of the screen as opposed to the back of the phone, is one of the fastest optical sensors we have seen with its unlocking speed increased by 28 per cent.

The 6.6-inch AMOLED capacitive screen is total fly and bypasses trend of flagships with improved screens. In general it’s a good display but not the best at its price point retailing at Sh89, 999.

It has an endurance rating of 107 hours in battery life tests and has an 8GM Ram with a storage capacity of up to 256GB.

The phone pre-order period in the country started on Tuesday and runs up to 28 July 2019. A pre-order buyer gets a premium gift box worth Sh10, 000.