By AMOS NGAIRA

Congolese guitarist and composer Mose Sengo Fan Fan, who died in Nairobi early in April, will be laid to rest next Saturday at Hendon Cemetery in London.

His long-time associate, fellow guitarist Fiston Lusambo, said the date was agreed on after consultations with his family members and other colleagues.

In April, Fiston travelled to Nairobi with Mose Fan Fan’s widow Angelique Bliungwa Nsanga and his younger sister Massaka Ma Nzunga Gabrielle to make arrangements to fly the body to Britain.

His sister, a retired actress, lives in France.

On Friday, Fiston said: “The funeral committee realised it was important to delay the burial date to enable other relatives and friends to attend the burial.”

PUBLIC VIEWING

According to a tentative funeral programme seen by the Nation on Wednesday, there will be a public viewing of the body next Friday at Bridge Road, Wembley Park, in London, from 2pm (London time).

The church funeral service will be held next Saturday at Hendon Cemetery Chapel from 10.30am.

The burial ceremony will be held at Hendon Cemetery on Holders Hill Road from 11am.

TRIBUTE CONCERT

After the burial, mourners will gather at a venue for refreshments, with a tribute concert later in the evening at the Jago Club featuring various UK and France-based Congolese musicians.

Among the UK-based musicians expected are Nickens Nkoso, Eugene Makuta, Nzaya Nzayadio, Rissa Rissa, Djuna Mumbafu, Burkina Faso, Douglas Kibs, Saidi Tumba, Mongoley, Manora, Jean Mulamba, Rama, Moses, Johnson Keto, Sadam Bokoko and Ladi Mbala.

Others are Naomie, Kawele, Papy Luyeye, Maku, Mille Baquette, Gianni Calugi, Claude Mushi, Johnson Keto, Safro, Mukishi ya Nvula, Padou Machine, Vavason, Aime Bongongo, Simba Foggis, Maku and Banko.

Those expected from France include mercurial veteran crooner Nyboma Mwandido, guitarist Syran Mbenza, singer Balou Canta and drummer Komba Bellow Mafuala.

Notably, Ballou, the lead singer on the “Papa Lolo” hit song, will be going to pay homage to Mose Fan Fan, alongside Mbenza, who recalls having spoken to him on phone just a few hours before he collapsed and died during what had been expected to be a busy recording tour of Kenya and Tanzania.

TRAVEL PLANS

Speaking to the Nation from Paris on Wednesday, Nyboma said he and his colleagues were finalising their travel arrangements.

“We are looking forward to teaming up with our counterparts as we bid farewell to Mose Fan Fan,” he said.

Incidentally, Nyboma had left Nairobi with songbird Faya Tess, Caen Madoka and Wuta Mayi just a day before Mose Fan Fan died.