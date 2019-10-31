MAINA: Politicians should stop hogging KCPE limelight

By WANJIKU MAINA

I sat my Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams more than a decade ago, yet I still have fresh memories of those three exam days.

They were gruesome to say the least. Nothing could calm my nerves. Not even my mother’s delicious cinnamon pancakes which she lovingly laid out for me for that entire week.

I recall sharpening 10 pencils on rehearsal day and spreading them out in my locker, my pencil pouch and my school bag just in case one got lost.

I even had one on my person, tucked in my hair. I was not taking any chances.

SNUGGLED CLOSER TO GOD

Let’s not get started on the prayers. I snuggled closer to God and like King Hezekiah, I begged Him to remember at least one good deed I had done in my years at Greenyard Junior School, and bless me accordingly. Some pupils relaxed after day one of the exam. I wasn’t one of them.

I remained terse during that ‘three-day date with fate’ as our head teacher liked to call it.

It didn’t help that my elder brother had posted an impressive score in his KCPE and now standards had been set. Who does that to their siblings?

I only forgave him five years ago when he made me an auntie to an adorable niece.

STRESS GALORE

Well, the exams eventually ended and I didn’t do so badly. I mean, clearly I lived to tell the story right? However, it remains one of the most stressful times of my life.

I remember drying my palms at one point with a hanky to keep the pencil from slipping off. It was not that I wasn’t prepared, or the exam was hard, or I was in a shaky place with God. No.

I was just overwhelmed by the importance of KCPE. My parents had so much faith in me you would think they set the exam.

I had received countless success cards including those from awesome uncles who slipped crispy notes for snacks.

I knew all eyes were on me. How could I let all these people down? It was impossible! And so I wrote my exam carefully. Read and re-read my answers. Got enough sleep. Ate familiar meals. And stayed away from my novels collection to avoid distractions.

Distraction brings me to the eyesore I wish to opine today: politicians meddling with KCPE preparations minutes to exam.

You have seen them, right? Tuesday morning before Mathematics paper at 8:30 am, Mr Politician decides is a brilliant idea to line-up candidates for hi-fives and best wishes right before they get into the exam room. Let’s not forget the camera men because this is not really about reassuring candidates. It is about gaining political mileage. It is always about that. Someone was arguing that the exercise takes a short time but I am not convinced. It is distracting. I mean, even adults get derailed when prominent people saunter into their work places. So, why do we think children won’t get affected negatively by such visits?

Instead of ensuring pencils are sharpened or taking unrushed bathroom breaks, candidates are being made to line up for “encouragement” and a chance to appear in the media. Because?

It is selfish, inconsiderate and another grand way in which we are failing the children. The exam timetable is never an emergency. Politicians and celebrities who wish to share their message of good will can do so a week before the exam. It will be just as efficient without distracting the candidates unnecessarily. Or they can send success cards like the rest of us. Or congratulatory tokens if they forgot to send cards like I did.

FERVENT SPEECHES

It is ironical to give a fervent speech of encouragement then be the very reason a pupils forgets what BODMAS stands for because they were overwhelmed to be in your presence. I mean, idolising politicians is ingrained in our DNA. I used to scoff at the thought until I met a ‘Mheshimiwa’ and found myself curtseying.