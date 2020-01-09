SHAGS TALES: Shock awaits my enemies of marital bliss

By WAINAINA KARANJA

The countryside is abundantly blessed with rumour mills and doomsayers whose profession as marriage breakers is unmatched.

Likewise, I suffer from the misfortune of having more than my fair share of enemies of my marital bliss.

Due to this extremely unfavourable situation, I am perpetually in a delicate balancing act to convince Queen that she was in a proper frame of mind when she chose me for a husband.

TANGIBLE TERMS

My enemies are very active during the month of December. As happens in every other home, wives demand to see in tangible terms where they rank in their husbands’ hearts.

My Queen is not saved from such wifely sensibilities, and as you may remember, she has already presented her Christmas demand list for this year, a list that is giving me sleepless nights.

There is, however, one thing that my enemies do not know about Queen and which has made my, nay, our marriages withstand the vagaries of the unfavourable rumours.

If you don’t know, I am married to a live-in pastor. Queen is a notoriously religious woman of the saved variety. Her calendar of events in a normal week is populated with must-attend church activities.

In the face of her fanatical inclinations, my enemies are grouped together with me in the side of dark forces of the evil one.

SATANIC VERSES

Their attempts to create a great rift valley between Queen and me are therefore dismissed as satanic verses. I am ready to withstand her religious choices for as long as they subsist in the costly affair of sustaining my marriage.

The second in line in Queen’s calendar of events is the countryside chamas. You know, Queen is among the few learned women in Aberdare countryside.

And because of her church history, she is the most trusted this side of Aberdare. With those two credentials, she is the treasurer of numerous chamas in the region.

If you should know, the manager of Aberdare branch of the Kenya Women Finance Trust, simply known as Kenya Women these sides, is a close friend of Queen.

I have never gotten to know what Queen gains from such rare and privileged associations with the who-is-who in the banking industry.

My only wish has been that these banking types would buy a smart phone for Queen in recognition of her dedicated service to their financial interests.

If they bought the smart phone for her it would go a small way in compensating me for marital abandonment I suffer when Queen attends to their interests. It could also lower my financial obligations this Christmas.

The fear I have is that my wife is being misused as the banks make a killing, but she will hear none of it from me. “Why does a man bother with women issues? You are so jealous of my achievements,” she says when I complain.

A distant third in Queen’s diary is her estate shop at the gate of the palace, which she has christened Favour Supermarket. The little said about the shop the better.

Suffice it to say, however, that there are more empty shelves than stock in the shop. It is not that Queen is less endowed with entrepreneurial skills.

The problem is that the profit from the shop ends in the pockets of her bishop. I have for ages on end tried to let her see sense but I have lost the battle. “Issues of faith are foolishness to people of this world.” These are Queen’s signature defence lines.

FAVOUR

And that tells you that I rank in the embarrassingly last and least fourth in Queen’s priority list. This is despite the fact that I am called upon to restock the supermarket in the name of support to one’s wife.

What surprises me is that she does not take loans from the chamas to sustain the shop. As of now, I have already restocked in readiness for the Christmas sales boom.

That is Queen for you. With her diary full with both the church and the chamas, she does not have the luxury of time to listen to my enemies’ rumours.

Add this to the fact that in her elevated position both in the church and the chamas, she would have to think twice before leaving me or the Palace, our humble abode in the countryside.

It goes without saying that although I may not fully comply with Queen’s Christmas demand list, I shall still find favour in her beautiful eyes.

But I am not doing badly in the taxi business. I have already sorted out the empty shelves of Queen’s supermarket. I shall also take her out for a Christmas treat with the boys in the Beetle.