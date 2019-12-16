TECHBREAK: Vivo V17 Pro- Six fun cameras and more

By HILARY KIMUYU

Vivo’s strategy of releasing affordable phones with quirky, cutting edge features has proven to be a good entry in the country.

They aim to stamp its mark in the Kenyan market by launching its regional offices in the Kenyan capital and also last month unveiled the new V17 Pro smartphone in the Kenyan market.

The brand’s creativity also trickles down to its mid-range phones, including its latest V-series phone — the Vivo V17 Pro.

ELEVATING FRONT CAMERA

The new V17 Pro houses a total of 6 cameras on the front and back that allow users to redefine their selfies with the industry’s first 32MP Dual Pop-up Front Camera, a powerful upgrade to Vivo’s iconic Elevating Front Camera.

The main selfie camera produces some solid, social media-ready snaps with a decent amount of detail. Switching to the ultra-wide camera comes with a little extra noise and grainy edges, but if you’ve got a bunch of buddies you want to get into shot that extra field of view may be worth the trade off in quality.

Not content with two cameras on the front, Vivo added another four on the back for a whopping six in total. The main 48MP rear shooter and 13MP telephoto sensors are both pretty fantastic for a phone in this price range, and HDR, exposure and colours are all on point.

A photo taken by the Vivo V17 Pro. PHOTO | HILARY KIMUYU

It's worth noting that the pop-up mechanism of the selfie camera is fairly quick; the camera will flip from front to back faster than others in the market. The pop-up nature of the selfie camera means that the 6.4-inch screen is fully notch-less, and it's an OLED, meaning you get high contrast and blacks almost as deep as on your favourite, far more expensive flagship.

The rest of the V17 Pro is easy to describe — it's an average phone. It has a mid-range, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,100mAh battery, all of it perfectly capable of enduring most tasks, but you do have to get used to Vivo’s Funtouch 9.1 UI, which is a mix of Android and iOS features that leave one confused quite a few times.

POWERFUL

A few other details. The Vivo V17 Pro comes with a USB-C port, which may sound like a redundant bit of info, but up until recently Vivo phones mostly had the old, microUSB connector. It also has a headphone jack, which is something I'll apparently keep applauding forever. And there's an in-display fingerprint scanner, but it only offers face unlocking as assistance to that scanner.

Other specifications include dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, USB-OTG, the usual suite of sensors, and support for three satellite navigation systems. The phone also supports Widevine L1 DRM certification so it can stream video at HD and higher resolutions from apps such as Netflix.

Other features include Ultra Game Mode which blocks notifications when gaming; Motorbike Mode which automatically rejects calls when riding; one-handed mode; and scrolling screenshots. There are loads of preinstalled apps including Gaana, Amazon, and PhonePe, but you can uninstall all the third-party ones.

Kudos to Vivo for trying something new with the double pop-up camera, which really is quite powerful. The beautiful, notchless OLED screen is great as well. But the bland design, confusing UI, and so-so rear camera makes the Vivo V17 Pro a good choice only for people who are really, really into selfies.

Inside, you'll also find a rather premium looking in-ear headset with mic and volume controls. There is also a thick white plastic case for protection. Unfortunately, this case is a nightmare to snap and an even bigger horror to remove.