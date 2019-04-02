TECH BREAK: Mid-range Tecno Spark 3 hits Kenyan market

By HILLARY KIMUYU

More by this Author

The Tecno Spark family has added a mid-range smartphone to their collection, and the device is now available in the Kenyan market.

The budget Spark 3 succeeds the Spark 2 which was launched in 2018. The first version in the series was launched in 2017.

The budget device retailing at Sh12,499 is currently available at online shops such as Jumia and will also be available from authorised dealers.

This device has recorded massive success since its launch due to its high-end features and affordability.

Previously, budget devices were nothing to write home about in terms of functional specifications.

Spark was a game changer as it boasts sophisticated features such as a fingerprint scanner, amazing design and a super clear 13MP camera.

The device’s standout feature is supposed to be the dual camera set-up at the back that Tecno has christened ‘bright camera’ and which, like other budget devices that have been popping in the market in the last months, also includes “AI” features.

Spark has in the years improved its features with a screen display that has grown by two inches to 6.2 and it also has dual cameras.

The latest series comes in two variants: an ordinary one with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory and without 4G LTE; while the Pro version has 4G, and a combination of 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

Initially, most devices with 32GB of storage were pricey.

Tecno Spark 3 runs on Android 9, Pie.

The new device is available in four colours Bordeaux red, midnight black, champagne gold and Nebula blue.