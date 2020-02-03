The shift in Nairobi’s nightlife

By KAREN MURIUKI

For a long time, Nairobi had been popular with partying, an activity you almost have to check off your weekly to-do-list.

From Friday evening, the city transforms as revellers go to local joints or to new, up and coming places, whose owners invested heavily in style, furnishing and sound systems to attract and keep them entertained till dawn.

But times have been changing. The once loud and rowdy nightlife has transitioned into quiet, relaxed and intimate events at locations where entry does not take a ‘World War Three’.

Today, many people prefer to be in the comfort of their homes by midnight and wake up to no hangovers.

Actress and radio personality Patricia Kihoro says that through the rise of these events, Kenyan are now getting a feel of artistes' talent and creativity.

“We can never get enough of places where people can experience the art scene in Kenya, whether through painting, performing, drawing, or poetry," she says.

"It’s good that there are more platforms for people to express their creativity and discover artistes. More should come up so that we experience more. It’s a win-win situation for everyone."

Here are some of the events and activities that have been taking centre stage around the city.

Fashion events

Over the years, fashion events have been created as platforms for brands and creative entrepreneurs keen on showcasing, selling and exploiting opportunities in the ever dynamic and growing African fashion and beauty market.

They include the annual Fashion High Tea, the Entrepreneur Fashion Week, Nairobi Fashion Week and Tribal Chic.

Live concerts

Concerts with live performances, especially by local artistes, have taken the entertainment scene by storm. A number of joints have hopped on, especially with the growing appreciation of local content in the music industry.

Here, different genres of local music, ranging from jazz to fusion and roots, are showcased.

Game nights

Game nights are rising in popularity at local hangout joints and restaurants.

People now meet for drinks and meals, and to play games such as Jenga, cards and boards.

Movie nights

A number of hangout joints have taken to showcasing movies, combined with bonfires afterwards, for people to interact and network.

These nights also act as platforms where artistes, creatives and culture shifters express themselves freely.

Lisa Joy Ndege says hers was more than just a movie experience.

“I got to learn so much about the African-American culture as that had been the theme for the month. I also met interesting people in different career paths, with whom I was able to exchange ideas."

Flea and pop-up markets

At these markets, mostly opened on Sunday afternoon, vendors selling items including clothing, leather goods, jewellery, furniture, home decor, painting, apothecary goods, healthy foods, baked goods and cocktails.

There is usually great music, a variety of games, snacks and meals and craft corners for the children.

Some seek to serve as platforms for young and innovative entrepreneurs while giving shoppers a diverse experience, while others are for local designers.

Art and cultural exhibitions

Art exhibitions are traditionally the spaces in which art objects and their makers meet an audience.

They have been largely embraced in the country, judging by the number of shows that have taken place.

The Lamu Art Festival, which usually takes place early every year, brings together local and international artists, musicians and craftsmen for 3 days of creative inspiration, learning and pure enjoyment over a weekend..

Noni Gacheri, who attended the 2019 edition, described the festival as insightful and educative.

“It was a great way to discover and experience new art. I realised it is true that there’s always something to learn every day,” she said.

The south-eastern coast of Lake Turkana also turns into a meeting place for diverse ethnic groups every May during the Lake Turkana Festival.