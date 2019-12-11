Walmart withdraws Christmas cocaine sweater

It wasn't the type of white powder that makes Christmas complete -- American retail giant Walmart has withdrawn a festive sweater that celebrates cocaine. The sweater depicts Santa Claus with straw in hand, and three white lines laid out on a table before him. "Let it snow" is written underneath, in a slang reference to cocaine.

EXPLICIT

The description of the product, marketed by a third-party vendor on Walmart's Canadian site, was explicit.

"The best snow comes straight from South America," it said. "Santa really likes to savour the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A, Colombian snow."

A Walmart spokeswoman told AFP on Tuesday that the sweaters were withdrawn from the site over the weekend, and have never been sold in the chain's stores.

She was unable to say how long the sweaters were offered for sale.

The sweaters "do not represent Walmart's values and have no place on our website," the company said in a statement, apologizing "for any unintended offence this may have caused."