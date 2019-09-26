CHERO’S TAKE: Why donate and demand publicity for it?

By STELLA CHERONO

Something happened on June, 20, 2016.

Ralson Wasike, the father of Dealeryn Saisi- an eighth month old baby who had miraculously survived under the rubbles of a collapsed building in Huruma, called the newsroom.

An MP wanted to donate a motorcycle to him, but he had requested that the media be present before he does so.

Two months had passed after the mother of the child, Eunice Bosibori, died alongside 48 people in the tragedy. Ralson really needed the bike as it would help him pick up the pieces.

As it turned out, the call first reached this writer at around 10am. By 3pm, the MP had not donated the motorcycle because ‘No member of the press had arrived’. Apparently, it was a big issue for the MP. He would not donate the Sh89,000 motorcycle to the widower without the press.

To cut the long story short, the motorcycle was donated the next day . Everything about the donation was okay except the demand for media coverage.

On Monday this week, when the walls of Precious Talent Academy came down crushing eight innocent children, ‘leaders’ made their way to the scene in a ruffle of feathers.

EMPTY PROMISES

As mothers and fathers were wailing and writhing in pain and shock over the loss of their children, the leaders- who were definitely cuckoos in the nest- were busy converging the press to listen to what they have to say. To give their speeches with promises of helping the families cope with the loss.

Some of the promises were that the hospital bills of those who survived would be catered for, that they would push the government to take action against those culpable, that they would donate books to the children who were affected. The promises were countless.

This is rubbish, and I think members of the media should give them a black-out during such events. I mean, why would people take advantage of disasters to try and add an amulet to their crown?

You are not a knight in shining armour if you could not help avert a disaster, and when it happens, you are all over talking and making unrealistic promises.

This is foolishness to say the least. I mean, if you were a true leader, you would have done justice to your followers by ensuring you put in place or enforce legislations that would have ensured that they stay in safe environments, enjoy good health, drink safe water and they are generally off harm’s way.

The Sacred Graphe itself in the book of Matthew 6:3 states, “But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing”. This is part of what Jesus said during the Sermon on the Mount. Not me.

Earlier, in Matthew 6:1, he said, “Beware of practicing your righteousness before other people in order to be seen by them, for then you will have no reward from your Father who is in heaven”.

My take is that if you only do good when it can be seen, you would rather not do it- You are a devil in disguise, and should clam up in such an event for failing to take action to prevent it. It is shameful. End of rant.

***