BY THE BOOK: Patrick Lavince

By KARIUKI WA NYAMU

Patrick ‘The Gifted Pen’ Lavince is a young Kenyan poet and spoken word artist. He is a mentor with Vipawa Hub Afrika and an affiliate writer with The Writers Guild Kenya. He has two full-length collections of poetry titled, Lust of my Ink and Moonlight: A Night of a Thousand Words.

He holds a Law degree from Kenyatta University and hopes to join Kenya School of Law (KSL) in February 2020 for Advocates Training Programme (ATP). Law is his profession but Poetry is his justice.

Patrick Lavince's two books, Lust of my Ink and Moonlight: A Night of a Thousand Words. PHOTO | COURTESY

What are the three most memorable books you have read so far, and what makes them so?

In the Footsteps of Mr Kurtz by Michela Wrong, a book that unearths the atrocities committed against Zaireans by King Leopold II of Belgium, economic plunder of present day Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), acute greed of a three-decade Tyrant Mobutu Sese Seko and poverty-stricken Central African country.

Letter To My Daughter by Maya Angelou. The book accounts of Maya’s struggles as a young woman who gave birth and faced myriad challenges like a normal young lady with unclear future would. With poems as interludes, you get immersed in a world that you wouldn’t mind drowning deeper.

Ipo Siku by Solomon Muya. This is a novel that gives hope of a better tomorrow. Muya’s prowess to tell the story in fluent Kiswahili is top notch. Ken Walibora might just envy him…

How many books on average do you read in a year, and do you have a favourite spot where you read them from?

It’s not quantifiable. I read as many as I can and as less as my mind would allow. I don’t have a favourite spot. I could read anywhere as long as time has not frozen on my wrist.

Which is your most favourite genre of books? Any reason?

A blend of creative, historical non-fiction and poetry. You don’t get to experience the same moment twice.

What is the size of your book collection as of now? Where do you get them from and what motivates you to?

It’s fairly balanced. Well, for some I buy while others I have been gifted. The rest I borrow from friends, read and return in good condition. I also do book exchanges with friends. Books are beautiful even with the ugly scars the words leave on our souls.

Which are your two most treasured books and why? Do you normally lend them out? Why do you or don’t you lend them?

Letter To My Daughter by Maya Angelou and In the Footsteps of Mr. Kurtz by Michela Wrong. I don’t lend them out because I’m afraid they might find a new home and I’ll be left with an empty room full of echoes.

If you were to become a poem, which one would you choose and why?

Still I Rise by Maya Angelou, a poem that uplifts the spirit, awakens the sleeping lion in you, raises your hopes and ebullience and gives you a sense of belonging.

If you had an opportunity to meet three great poets, dead or alive, who would they be and why?

Maya Angelou. Wow! This icon of poetry birthed the flame that burns for eternity in me. She made me the poet I am to today. I wouldn’t mind a conversation with her, even just in silence, because we can say much by doing little and sometime if not always, silence is the best voice. Rise in poems, Maya!

Edgar Allan Poe. Words aren’t enough to describe this poetic scribe. Rest in Poetry, Edgar. The Raven flies alive, high and mighty to date!

Rudy Francisco. “No one ever asks a museum if it’s okay.” Never read any truer statement. This man has been my muse, especially in Spoken Word Poetry. Indeed, no one ever asks a heart if it’s still beating or if it died a thousand deaths but is still alive, hoping the beats would be musical to another person’s ears.

If you were to recommend three books to a 10-year-old, which ones would they be and why?

Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney, Matilda by Roald Dahl and The War Next Door by Phil Earle. They give young readers a chance to feast their eyes, if not their imaginations, on the tales therein.

Have you ever had a bad commentary about your writing? What did it say and how did you deal with it?

I wouldn’t call it a bad commentary per-se, but it was some sort of a poetic exchange turned into a bitter war of words with poetic flow. Well, the ‘opponent’ conceded defeat and he’s now a fan of my work and I’m humbled. Turns out he was my ex-girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The rest is history.

What are your thoughts on the appreciation of poetry in Kenya?

Poetry in Kenya is loosely strong. Poetry hasn’t been as receptive by the Kenyan populace as we would want it to be. Progress is there, yes, but what can we show for it? Poetry is still regarded as a ‘by the way’, people still think we do poetry ‘for fun’ and that it can’t pay. But I appreciate the audience that show positivity towards encouraging the performance of poetry.

Target your audience, not masses.

E-books versus hard copies, what is your preference and why?

Hard copies. How would you miss wafting the scent that pages of a new book or even old bring forth? The feel against the tip of the pages, your thumb rubbing through the surfaces of the pages, the glance, the seductive stare and licking of tongues when the story hits the climax is just pure ‘bookgasm’.

Page poetry or Spoken word, what is your preference and why?

I do both although page poetry has been my strength for quite some time… I’ve been able to reach a wider readership, across the globe. Page poetry brought me to ‘life’.

What was your last poetry book that you read and how did you find it?

Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur. What more can I say? It’s like taking coffee for a woman but she’s busy losing sleep over someone else, elsewhere. It beautifully hurts but the pain is flowery.

What can schools, colleges, universities and teachers do to encourage students to enjoy poetry?

They should inculcate a culture of teaching poetry not as a credited course or subject but a mode of communication and a way of life. They should also organize Poetry workshops, exchange programmes, award prizes, events, seminars and any type of involvement that poetry can hugely play a part in.

If you weren’t a poet and lawyer, what would you be?

I would definitely be a fashion model. I love fashion, style and sartorial elegance.

What piece of advice would you wish all aspiring poets to keep in mind?

Do much with the little you have. Just write, you never know who is reading, how many people you inspire, and how many lives you can change through your words.

Be the best in whatever you do, and definitely you will attract the best. Be patient and self-driven but let God hold the key to your destination.