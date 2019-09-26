ONE ON ONE: Screenwriting competition winner Benjamin Oduor

By SARAH NANJALA

Producer and film writer Benjamin Oduor was recently crowned the winner of the National Screenwriting competition 2019by the Kenya Film Commission.

The competition, which was the first ever screenwriting competition in Kenya, sought out the best screenwriters in the country with the aim of improving the film industry in Kenya as well as expand the local market for films and showcase the country as a film production destination.

We met up with Mr Oduor who gave us a glimpse of his experience as a film writer and producer having being in the industry for 14 years. Here is his story.

Tell us about your journey.

I began my journey as around 2005 when I joined the writing team of Makutano Junction. I did that for three season after which I left to establish my own production company, Maxpot Media.

Since then, I have written and produced television content for the last 10 years. Some of my shows include Noose of Gold, Demigods and Dominus.

What got you interested in screenwriting, do you remember your first script?

Growing up I was an avid reader. Novels, especially, captured my imagination. I realised I had an affinity for storytelling. The day I watched the film Kill Bill, I knew there and then that moving pictures would be my avenue to tell stories. My first script is incidentally still under development. 10 years after I conceived the idea, I am still working on it.

What went through your head when you were announced the winner and what does the win mean to you?

It was an amazing moment. I was going to be the winner of the first ever national screenwriting competition. That means a lot to me. More important, that I was alive when government took initiative to spur the film industry in the country.

Focusing on the film industry, in your opinion, what changes have you witnessed in the industry in the past five years and are they good and bad for the industry?

The government through the Kenya Film Commission is rising to the challenge growing the Kenyan film industry. Marketing Kenya as a film destination goes far beyond beautiful landscapes.

A functional film infrastructure (skilled workforce, technical capacity, policy) is what makes a country competitive as a filming destination.

By addressing the skills gap and creating an environment that makes ideas like co-productions viable. I think Kenya Film Commission is on the right track.

From your own experience, what are some of the greatest challenges for screenwriters and film producers in the country?

There isn't sufficient investment. In the past couple of years, there has been a race to the bottom in terms of the type of content our broadcasters acquire.

I can't blame them because the economic environment has been tough. They need to re-look at their business models.

What kind of support, as a screenwriter and producer, would you would need in your craft to be successful?

A more collaborative approach in the industry. All stakeholders must realise that a lot can be achieved through collaboration for the industry to reach its true potential.

Finally, what is the big vision or dream that you have for your script Dust in My Eyes?