By SIMON MBURU

Harrowing and discouraging stories have been told about househelps, stories of the cruelty some dish on the children left under their care, stories that have sometimes culminated in tragedy, with the help accused of killing her young charge.

Such incidents have cast a shadow of fear and mistrust on the househelp figure, but the truth is that not all domestic workers are conniving and evil.

There are women with many heart-warming stories to tell about these women that most mothers entrust their children to.

These women will tell you that they would not manage to work or run their businesses if they did not have a househelp.

In their absence, the help, often a stranger, holds fort, cooking, washing and cleaning after their children, sometimes comforting and soothing them when they get upset.

And when they arrive home late, she is the one that helps them with their homework. Here are their stories:

Sylvia Moraa and her househelp Nancy Abila

“My name is Sylvia Moraa. I’m an entrepreneur and founder of Tech Hub Holdings, a company that deals with business development and consultancy.

I’m a mother of three boys, 13-year-old Daniel, nine-year-old Andrew, and Brad, who is seven-and-a-half years old.

Andrew and Brad are autistic, which means that they require lots of parental attention.

Being a single, working parent, I would not manage to raise them without the help of a nanny.

Getting a good househelp, though, has not been easy at all, especially with the special condition Andrew and Brad have.

They demand round-the-clock care, daily medication and assistance with basic tasks such as dressing.

One also requires certain skills to understand their non-verbal life and to pick cues of their minimal vocal communication.

MISTREATMENT

I remember a few years ago, I had the misfortune of hiring a really bad househelp. It took me a long time to see her true colours.

Whenever I was at home, she would act all nice and friendly with my children. Once I left, she would change colours like a chameleon.

She would mock, rebuke and even beat up my kids. With time, I began to realise that my children cried too much in the morning when they saw me leaving.

I also noticed that whenever I sat down to have a meal at home in the evening, they would eat my food so hungrily, as if they were seeing food for the first time in weeks.

Suspicious, I began to investigate why they always seemed so hungry. I discovered that they were hardly being fed during the day.

Instead, the househelp would deny them food as a form of punishment. I fired her and began looking for a replacement.

It took months. I was constantly on the road during the day, juggling between motherhood and entrepreneurship.

In early 2018, I shared my frustrations with a colleague, who referred me to Nancy.

I still remember what this friend told me. “Nancy is the nanny you have been looking for all these years.” she said.

SAFETY

It is now one year since Nancy came to my home. I’m forever indebted to her for the love, care, and understanding that she has accorded my children.

I can tell you that one year of taking care of two children with special needs feels way longer than the ordinary 12 months in a calendar. It’s not easy at all.

My kids love her, and by what I consider to be a miracle, she has found ways of guiding them, interacting and enjoying their company beyond their special needs.

This is all that a mother like me can ever ask for! It has given me peace of mind and the space to grow my business and career.

There are times that I have travelled for a month and left her in charge of my home. I know that my children are safe and loved even in my absence.

Over the past one year, Nancy has become more than a nanny. I see her as my sister, and in a way, I try to repay her kindness; I’ve come in as her best friend.

We normally sit down and talk for hours about various issues and challenges, including money.

It’s my prayer and hope that she will continue to be a part of my family for years to come.

Above all, I’ll never forget the good that she has done for me and my children. Thank you Nancy!”

****

Salome Wanjohi and her househelp, Anna Neema Simiyu

“I’m a humanitarian worker based in Nairobi. I’m also a mother of two.

My firstborn son is 10 years old while my second-born daughter is four.

Since I had my children, I have always had househelps, but I have not had a househelp as good and as responsible as my current nanny.

I met Neema through a househelp recruitment agent in early 2013.

He recruited househelps from rural Kenya and brought them to work in Nairobi based on each employer’s requirements and preference.

At first, I was anxious about hiring from an agent. I was used to getting househelps from referrals from relatives and friends in the village.

After lots of deliberation, I decided to give the agent’s referral a chance. Six-and-a-half years down the line, I’ve not regretted this decision. Neema has been heaven-sent.

I remember how, sometime back, I got an assignment that required me to work outside Nairobi for three months.

I sat down with Neema and explained what I would be going out to do and why I could not afford to turn down the assignment.

She listened patiently as I talked about my fears on how she would cope with the children alone for 90 days.

STRONG BOND

She smiled at the end of our conversation and said, “Jobs do not come by easily nowadays. This job means so much to you. It’s important to me too because without it, I’ve no livelihood. You have nothing to fear. Your children are my children. They will be in good care.”

Over the three months that I was away, I never got an emergency call from her complaining that there was an item lacking at home or that my children were acting up.

My son did not miss school for a day and he always did his homework.

During these three months, Neema went to the church my children and I went to to ensure that they did not miss their Sunday School classes.

When I returned, she told me that she would not accept any bonus pay because she was part of the family.

I will never be able to repay the love and care she showed my children during that period.

Salome Wanjiru (right) and her househelp Anna Neema Simiyu. Anna has a great bond with her employer's children. PHOTO | COURTESY

Her bond with them has grown very strong. During some holidays, she even takes them with her to her home for a change of environment.

BUSINESS

Not many househelps and their families can be this welcoming. Her care and concern for my personal career progress has also seen me return to school and complete my master’s degree.

Currently, I’m considering partnering with her in a chicken rearing business.

I’ve noticed that she’s passionate about chicken farming, and I feel that she can do well in such a venture. I’m also encouraging her to go back to school.

She dropped out in secondary school due to lack of school fees. This may not be very easy for her because she is already a mother of two boys who are in school.

She feels that she should concentrate her energy on providing them with the education she never got.

Besides her pay, I offer her allowances such as fare and money for personal effects.

Over the past six years that she has been at my home, I’ve striven to pay her on the 28th day of every month. This has served as a motivator and boosted trust between us.

I’ve also enrolled her at numerous performance trainings that are tailor-made for domestic workers so that she knows what her rights are and how she can better improve her service delivery.

She respects her job, takes good criticism in her stride, and is never shy of making suggestions on how my household can be improved.

This would not have been possible if I had adopted an employer-employee bossy attitude. Today, Neema is more than just my help. She is my friend and my sister.

*****

Charlene Masha and her househelp Judy Wanyama

"My name is Charlene, my househelp Judy Wanyama. She has been working at my home for three years now.

Prior to employing her, Judy had worked for my sister-in-law for seven years.

When she came to my home, I was very keen to observe the kind of relationship she would have with my two children, three-year-old Zayna and 18-month-old Jordan.

I’ve a bakery in Nairobi known as Cake Villa. Running a business is demanding; therefore, I needed someone I could trust to take proper care of my children in my absence.

Fortunately, it was love at first sight between Judy and my children. Being an elderly woman, I was lucky that she knew how to handle kids.

Over the past three years, she has treated my children as if they are her own.

She has also become part of my nuclear and extended family since we have known her for a combined 10 years.

When I look back at the years we’ve been together, I feel she has given me peace of mind, especially when I’m at work and away from my children for hours.

Unlike before, I’m now able to work without constant fear over their safety and health.

Charlene Masha (left) and her househelp Judy Wanyama. It was love at first sight between Judy and her children. PHOTO | COURTESY

IN CONTROL

In the early weeks after I employed her, my days were full of anxiety.

I’d call her every three hours to check on her and my daughter Zayna, who was three months old at the time.

She took my calls and anxieties well. But one day, she gathered courage and told me, “Mama Zayna, we are fine! Concentrate on your business, don’t worry about us. If there is any problem, I’ll call you.”

Her courage and the assurance in her voice was the turning point in our relationship. I began to see her in a different light and gave her more leeway to manage our home.

She proved her worth, not just as a nanny, but as a woman and mother.

I’ve been careful to give her proper remuneration so that she’s able to sufficiently take care of her family and other responsibilities.