By PHILIP KITOTO

More by this Author

Hi Pastor Kitoto,

I have been dating this guy for close to four years now, I deeply love him and he says he loves me too. As it happens in normal relationships, we have some differences, but one stands out — we don't share the same faith — he is Muslim, I am Christian.

What happens when kids come into the picture? Where will they go to worship? Though he says that he loves me, his actions sometimes leave me confused because at one point he is distant, other times he is all loving and caring. I truly love this man and I see a future with him, I want to be his wife and mother of his kids.

I have introduced him to some of my relatives but I only know his side of the family from afar, apart from one or two that I've met.

We spend most of our time together, since we own businesses together. Recently, he told me that he feels we are not compatible, even though he hasn't broken up with me. This situation is now draining me. He is a bit older than I am and sometimes I think maybe he is scared of commitment and change.

What happens when religion is the main obstacle in a relationship? Should I fight for what I feel for him or let him go and let God take the wheel?

Advertisement

Hi there,

I will take a bit of time on this issue because it is one that many have asked me in this column and in other forums. I see that you love him. I also see that your differences in faith are causing you to drift apart. I also see that even though you’re still together, it is clear that he does not want to introduce you to his family.

I must also state from the onset that your dilemma is not just about faith but personal ideology too. Why are you torn and confused yet the sign is on the wall?

Due to one reason or another, most relationships start to drift, feel stale and unattractive after starting on a high note. That you’re growing apart is not surprising considering the fact that the two of you are so different. Unless a couple is seeking the same thing, the likelihood of growing apart is high.

Your biggest fear has to do with the impact of your different faiths on your relationship, not proof of love. Faith is emotive, and compromise is likely to lead to regret.

LITTLE FOXES

Every couple must discover their little foxes and come up with ways of dealing with them at the earliest opportunity. Your little foxes are your divergent faiths.

You cannot afford to avoid or ignore what your boyfriend feels. I read an article recently where the writer cautions about building a dream on a faulty foundation. Could you be setting yourself up for failure by ignoring the shaky foundation of your relationship? Our beliefs and convictions affect our current and future experiences.

Such beliefs and convictions, carried from our upbringing, can affect how we feel about each other and determine our future choices.

Some relationships are founded on clear convictions while others are driven on fear. Those founded on fear end up in hurt and pain. Base the decision you arrive at on the faith that you hold dear and acknowledge that compromising your core values, convictions and beliefs will leave you powerless and insecure.

I am sure you may have heard a friend experiencing discord in their marriage exclaim, “How come I never saw this coming? How could I be so blind? Why didn't I walk away?”

Take it from me that just like you, the writing was on the wall but they ignored it. It is advisable to be clear about your values because they form the bedrock on which the relationship sits. Having common values is the only way that you can connect at a deeper level.

In addition, if you fail to stay true to yourself and to your partner, you will soon be reaping from a lack of trust.

EXTRA LAYER

When you know that you can totally trust your partner, it erases undue worry. In your case, what I see is lack of deeper communication on your divergent faith. I agree with Dr Henry Cloud and Dr John Townsend that marriage is first and foremost about love.

It is bound together by the care, need, companionship and values of two people, which can overcome hurt, immaturity and selfishness to form something better than what each person alone can produce. They suggest that, since love is not enough, the relationship needs other ingredients to grow and thrive.

Through self-examination and evaluation, since you’re in an interfaith relationship, you have an extra layer of diversity to deal with, says psychologist Joel Crohn.

It is therefore important to confront this issue head-on and come to a common understanding, and if you are unable to, it is advisable to walk away. At face value, some religions may not be fundamentally different yet there are others whose beliefs and practices are miles apart. Is this the case you’re dealing with right now?

I would like to marry her, but she refuses to join my church

Pastor Kitoto,

I have been dating my girlfriend for two years and plan to marry her. However, I am a Catholic while she is of a different denomination. I asked her to consider changing churches but she refused, explaining that she doesn’t believe in the Catholic faith. I am thinking of dumping her, what do you think?

Hi,

I feel that my advise to the reader above could answer your question. Two people in a dating relationship may disagree on their religious beliefs, and if they are unable to reach a compromise, instead of allowing such differences to bring about feelings of hate and resentment, they should consider separating. I say this because it is important to honour one another’s faith and choices.

In a previous article, I posed some questions, which will help guide you: First, what are the core differences between the two of you? Can you see clear differences that exist between your religious beliefs and his? How fundamental are these differences to you? If you embrace them, how will they change your doctrine and practice?

How will your compromise affect your future life together?

These questions will guide your reasoning and help you determine what you need to do. Since you two are believers, if the religious difference between you and your girlfriend departs from what the Bible dictates, then you need to reconsider your relationship. It is improper to force on each other matters of faith.

Also worth noting is that since conviction and conversion are personal matters between an individual and God, the best thing to do is to let your convictions and beliefs be the guide to the decision you make. This is important because one’s religious inclination affects their behaviour, beliefs, values and practices. Remember, two cannot walk together unless they are in agreement.

RELIGIOUS VIEWS

Do you feel your religious views are respected? As I mentioned, rather than stay in a relationship where you are constantly bickering over which church to attend on Sunday, why not separate? Neither of you should force the other to embrace a faith they personally have not chosen.

Also, being open to share and explore differences or similarities in faith helps a couple determine whether different religious beliefs are key to the success or failure of the relationship.

Key for any relationship is the need to know the important values one needs to embrace and later incorporate into their union. Values such as respect, faithfulness, trust, perseverance and endurance are part of a healthy relationship. The dating stage is when you ensure that your relationship is well-grounded and that the two of you share similar values.

Physical attraction is not enough if you’re looking for a lasting relationship.

You also need to focus on your ability to communicate your feelings and fears. Instead of being worked up, just see this as two people whose value for faith in a relationship is different. When looking for someone to marry, the ability to communicate without fear is important. Your feelings, whatever they are, should be respected.

Conflict, too, is unavoidable, therefore practise tolerance, and be willing to discuss things through, and allow for feedback. Feedback makes you feel affirmed, and even though you may still differ on what you believe in, you will still feel accepted and understood.