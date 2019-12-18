How to grow a garden vertically

Succulents are deemed the best plants to work with, especially in the house, although you can experiment with other types.

Plants bring life and make great centrepieces to your surroundings. You do not need to have the ground for this kind of gardening.

You love gardening but you are limited by space, most probably because you live in an apartment. The small balcony has already been taken up by a few potted plants but you still want more flora around.

Perhaps you have the space for gardening but you would love some life in your house. Vertical gardening would be your best option. It is all about finding planting space off the ground. This could be on the fence, on your walls or even on the front desk area of an office. You could use improvised pots and use hydroponic method, which is basically to plant without soil but use only water and nutrients. Still, you could use soil.

Plants bring life and make great centrepieces to your surroundings. You do not need to have ground for this kind of gardening and, there are many ways of going about it. You could use ordinary pots, shelves or old crates pinned to the wall. Be creative when choosing your improvised pot. Even an old shoe pinned on the wall would make a great pot.

Succulents are the best plants to work with, especially in the house, although you can use other types. They are easy to manage, and do not need regular watering. They can last up to two weeks without watering, as long as there is sufficient light coming through a window.

The only thing they will need is weekly watering using a water spray to hydrate the plant and moisten the soil. Use of a water spray is preferred to avoid excess water dripping to your floor.

Deep watering

However, when deep watering — preferably fortnightly — remove your plant from the wall and place it outside the house, both for the much needed sunlight and for the soil to absorb the water. Take it back after a day. Avoid over-watering as the pot will become heavy when hanging and might fall if the hold is not strong enough. Such an eventuality will only leave your living area dirty.

When planting on boxes pinned to the wall, secure the soil in the container you’ve chosen with a mesh, like chicken mesh to avoid spillage when it’s hanged vertically on the wall. Through the mesh, make a hole in the soil and plant. Space them a little to give room for growth. Plant different colours to make it beautiful and interesting.