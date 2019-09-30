By PHILIP KITOTO

More by this Author

Dear Kitoto,

I am a 25-year-old man. For some reason, my relationships don’t last. The longest one I have had lasted one year. I want to get into my final relationship, which I hope will end in marriage. The problem is that all those that I approach do not seem interested in dating me. Please help me.

Hi there,

The fact is that many relationships do not last. That said, your focus should not be on the length of your failed relationships, rather, on the reasons that led to the relationships failing.

From the experience gained from counselling many couples, many relationships end because the foundation on which they were built was shaky.

For starters, those involved started the relationship based on wrong values. If not, over time, the relationship could have sunk to a level of mediocrity that became stressful.

Advertisement

Relationships are dynamic and structured to some extent. For instance, attraction is not enough, it must grow to the point where one feels committed to the other.

A growing relationship will question feelings, decisions and actions within the relationship.

How you treat each other also matters, since it determines whether the relationship will thrive or fizzle out.

Before you get into another relationship, I suggest that you ask yourself the following questions: first, what led to the demise of the previous relationships?

You must identify these issues and confront them, otherwise even the next one will not succeed.

KEY QUESTIONS

Second, what is your driving motive in getting into a relationship? To justify the sacrific, you will need to make in the future in your relationship, you will need to remain motivated to keep the relationship.

Worth noting is that a woman will know if you want a relationship for personal gain even if you try to hide the intentions.

Finally, you need a strategy, a structure, otherwise you will keep failing. When you ask a woman out for instance, have you planned where to take her?

What is the agenda of the meeting? Will she feel safe going out with you and to the place you have selected? Are you a good conversationist?

Do you pay for your dates? Do you come across as responsible, capable and confident? These are some of the key questions that you must consider and answer them truthfully.

Once you get the answers, you can then get down to fixing the inefficiencies.

A first date is generally tricky because your date may judge you with this one meeting, therefore you need to be at your best.