Your efforts to make your space beautiful and one that speaks to your uniqueness as an individual must begin with the very basics

You can do it on your own terms, exactly the way you like it without having to break the bank.

By DAISY OKOTI

Interior décor. Such a big and important-sounding word, isn’t it? It sounds so grand, most people with small living spaces do not think it was invented with them in mind. You would not blame them — after all, interior décor is mostly packaged and sold as something that only those that live in exclusive neighbourhoods can afford. Well, we plan to rectify this impression in this feature.

RESPLENDENT

Whether you are thinking about transforming a new place you just moved into, or keen to actualise a resolution you set at the beginning of the year or are just looking for a new burst of energy in your living space, something to signify a fresh beginning, sprucing up your house could be it. And it need not be expensive.

We have in mind the reality that we are living in very economically inauspicious times, and therefore cost is at the back of your mind. And no, having a small living space should not dim your ambition of living in a fantastical cosy and resplendent apartment.

Times.com, in “6 Decorating and Remodelling Tips From a Top Interior Designer”, says that your efforts to make your space beautiful and one that speaks to your uniqueness as an individual must begin with the very basics: understand your style. You do not want to style your space just for the sake of it, because, again, if you put things you do not like in your space, the effect will be the opposite of the comfort and beauty you are looking for. How would you want your space to feel? What would you want your space to reflect?

Here’s a trick to help you hone in on your style: take a look at your closet. Do you prefer tailored pieces or do you prefer looser and more comfortable items? Do you gravitate toward certain colours or patterns? Another way to help you determine your style is to think of key words that define how you want a space to feel. Traditional? Formal? Elegant? Playful? Humourous? Inviting? Monochromatic, streamlined or modern?

CONSIDER SPACE

Seeing your living space as an extension of yourself is the easiest way to begin to understand what you like, especially if this is the first time you are being deliberate about decorating your space.

The next step is understanding the space that you have. If you need to, measure. Remember that you are trying to make your space, whatever size, become your personalised haven. Avoid crowding your space with too much furniture, which leaves little or no room for anything else. The role of furniture in a room is two-fold: there is the functional and then there is the aesthetic.

Before you get to the price conversation with the furniture store, tell them the amount of space that you have, and if what is on display is bigger than your space, find out if there is the option of getting smaller sizes of the design and the colour that you prefer. In your selection, bear in mind the colours and the themes that you have in mind for your space so that once you have the furniture in, it does not conflict with the overall goal you want to achieve with your interior design efforts.

Another opportunity to display your style and touch comes through curtains. Curtains make a room, but only when chosen correctly. However, with all the details that you need to think about such as colour and fabric, length and lining, and custom-made versus off-the-shelf, it is easy to feel overwhelmed.

BUYING CURTAINS

Elle Décor, in “10 important things to consider when you're buying curtains”, offers a few key tips: even if your window is small, aim to work with a big sample, at least two yards, a smaller piece may not show the fabric's magnificence. Another point to note is that bright colours (especially if the rooms are continuously exposed to sunlight) tend to fade faster than darker colours. It is advisable to work with neutral colours such as beige, nude, grey or black.

As for length, measure from the top of the window (plus the added inches of height where the curtains will hang from) to the floor. For a more traditional look, with the curtain slightly puddled on the floor, it is advisable to add another two or three inches to your length. For a modern, crisp look, have the panel fall flush with the floor.

Another factor to consider is the wall. Architectural Digest, in the “Best Wall Decor Ideas to Fill Your Small Space”, points out that those empty walls are filled with possibilities, and a few additions can make a small apartment feel cosy and stylish, instead of stark and cramped. Whether you are an art collector, a nature enthusiast, or a book lover, your walls can be customised so that you can be surrounded by the things you adore. In addition to adding to the walls, think about decorating the walls themselves.

MIRROR, MIRROR

Use a bright and bold paint colour to create an accent wall, or bring in pattern with wallpaper, stencilling, and other decorative paint techniques. These decorative accents can have an even bigger impact in a small space. Hoist a gallery, display fabric, hang mirrors, paint a mural, insert shelves, add sculptural sconces and even bring in plants. All these are warm additions that have the potential to instantly transform your living space if used appropriately.

Another important factor to have in mind is that bad flooring choices will make a small space appear even smaller. Whether you choose to carpet, tile, wood, or vinyl, lighter colours can help give the illusion of a larger, more open space than darker colours, notes Floor Coverings International. Off-white tones like ivory, cream, and light tan can add elegance to living rooms and bedrooms, so you want to have these at the back of your mind when deciding the colour of the carpet to buy. Further, the article notes that any element that draws the eye to it and preoccupies the vision tends to give a room a cluttered effect. Flooring with lots of detail, such as intricate patterns or textures, should be avoided in smaller rooms. If a pattern is desired, consider a simple geometric style with larger design elements.

The bathroom is also a key area that you must not neglect in the grand scheme of things. If you enjoy hosting, note that the bathroom will have the highest traffic and what better way to flaunt your exquisite taste in décor than making sure that the bathroom is memorable? One way of saying goodbye to a boring bathroom is adding some piquant wallpapers. The kind of wallpaper you use is of course determined by the kind of glam you are or are looking to achieve. Point is, white tiles all over the bathroom walls might not necessarily be the most amazing thing your visitor has seen in their life.

SOFTER LIGHT

Spruce.com has the following quaint suggestions: add a pretty peel and stick frame to your mirror, apply a fresh coat of paint on the walls, get a better looking, newer bathroom rug, dress up an ugly pipe by, for instance, wrapping it in a coloured rope that also complies with the overall theme. If you have more space still, bring in a plant.

Consider lighting too. Elle Décor, in “Lighting Options for Your Apartment”, suggests that when choosing light fixtures, it is important to not only consider the overall brightness in the room, but also to think about the areas of your home where you will need focused light for a task such as reading at a desk. Place mirrors directly across from windows to help bounce light around the room. The lighting should also make your space feel inviting. To accomplish this, the article suggests choosing bulbs that emit a softer, yellow light.

Finally, if you choose to go with lampshades, remember that they are more than decorative pieces, and therefore know what your lighting goal is when choosing a shade. Lighter lamp shades will allow more light into the room, while darker ones will make the light more localised, shinning above and below the fixture.

DIY HOME DÉCOR IDEAS

Below are some more tips to help you give your home an affordable makeover — you really do not need overpriced décor to lend some life to your space. You can do it on your own terms, exactly the way you like it without having to break the bank.

You could start by adding a grid of clean, white frames displaying black-and-white photos, a cheap trick that adds a touch of glamour to empty walls.

1. Create space, there’s acres of it around you. Get cupboards along corridors or in places where they can serve double roles (being cupboards and mantles where you can place flower vases or stylishly display your favourite crockery)

2. What are you stepping on? Add a shag rug or a zebra print at distinct places in the house.

3. Packaging matters Organise items such as TV remotes and other knick-knacks on a pretty tray placed on a coffee table or a side table. Use that opportunity to also get the kind of tray that displays style and elegance.

4. Draw the eye Put art pieces in unusual places, like above a door, or in the kitchen or bathroom to add some freshness to your space. Art pieces need not be expensive or bought during a mega art sale at a museum. There are plenty of affordable art pieces, you just need to discover where to get them and understand what will be flattering to your space.

5. Buy an inexpensive plain lamp shade and paint it a bright colour, which will add an energetic and cheerful touch to any room.

6. Invent your own art using what you already have Cut out excerpts of your favourite book, frame them and hang them on your wall. Besides this being a unique decor aspect, you benefit by having improved conversation starters. Who said art has to be an expensive investment, anyway?