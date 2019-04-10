Is your house full of clutter? You probably have a disorder

TREATING A HOARDING DISORDER

While quickly pointing out that a hoarding disorder can be treated, Dr Wango explains that it is a long journey requiring utmost commitment. “This is because many people who hoard do not see it as a problem and thus, don’t see a need to seek therapy or medication.” In other cases, he adds, the patients have little awareness about how it is impacting their lives or those of others around them.

“The [worrying] part about this disorder is that it will cause loneliness as its first consequence and then bring other mental health problems that will be difficult to treat. That’s why it important for a person to seek treatment because if left untreated, it will never go away on its own,” explains Dr King’ori.

Regarding treatment, continues Dr King’ori, the universal treatment of this disorder is known as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). According to ADAA, CBT can be defined as “a type of therapy that aims to help you manage your problems by changing how you think (cognitive) and act (behaviour)”.

“In simple terms, he explains, the therapist works to make the person understand what makes it difficult for him/her to throw away these things and thus the reasons why clutter can be built up.”

Of course, according to Dr King’ori, this goes together with practical tasks to be worked on, according to a formulated plan that will give the patient responsibility to clear the clutter. Where this doesn’t work or the cases are severe, adds Dr Wango, antidepressants are used.