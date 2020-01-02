Motor homes bring freedom, convenience and adventure

By ANITA MURAGE

This is the era of the unconventional traveller.

With the rise of Airbnb and serviced apartments offering alternatives to hotel rooms, especially among the youth, there are many forms of accommodation popping up to serve each individual’s needs.

Alternatives like this are often popularised by their affordability, especially for those looking for a short stay, and excites those who enjoy travelling and trying something new each time. Among them is the motor home.

Motor homes, also referred to as recreational vehicles (RV) are enticing for many reasons.

With all the amenities that characterise a mobile home installed in the vehicle, they are convenient for the traveller that wants flexibility during their trips with the added advantage of comfort.

For some, it doubles as a holiday home; while for others it can serve as a primary living space.

The freedom a mobile home offers an owner when it comes to travel is its main selling point.

Imagine soaking in the scenic views all over the country and turning in for the night without breaking a sweat.

PROS AND CONS

Types of motor homes include class A-C sizes, with A being the largest option and C the smallest, and towable motor homes, also known as trailers.

The former defines a prefabricated vehicle with all the amenities installed; while the latter is a detachable option that provides more flexibility, is overall cheaper than the full motor home and easier to drive around with.

Towable options include travel trailers, fifth wheel trailers and folding and tent trailers.

Each have their own pitfalls, such as exposure to the elements as in the folding and tent trailers, and limited options of vehicles that can tow them due to their size.

One should also be weary of the tail swinging of the trailer associated with this option.

The variables that make it a suitable option for travel are many. First, if you intend to purchase one for this purpose, parking at a camping ground is the best possible solution.

Most national parks in Kenya, save for the Nairobi National Park, offer adequate camping space at an affordable rate.

SOURCE OF REVENUE

Depending on the size of the van, especially with full motor homes, it could be either a benefit or a pitfall.

The bigger the van, the harder it will be to use it for shorter trips during your stay in a particular town.

Think of going to the supermarket and other activities that require casual driving.

For this reason, motor homeowners in countries such as the United States tow their smaller saloon cars for ease of movement. This will also depend on the length of the trip.

The bus could also be a source of revenue during the months that it is stationary. With a few homely touches to make it warm and inviting, any traveller would be willing to spend the night in a cosy space with a newfound twist.

One such example is The Brandy Bus, situated in Karen. Though the bus is renovated and largely stationary, the use of space and allure to travellers makes it a classic example of how motor homes function.

MAINTENANCE COSTS

The most notable disadvantage is the guzzling of fuel associated with this type of home.

Motor homes rely on gasoline and propane to run, as the propane will be used for the gas cooker and refrigerator. The cost of replenishing these gases could dent your pocket.

Finally, the decision to invest in a motor home is ultimately up to the buyer.

Noting the benefits and disadvantages attached to the purchase is key, as the general assumption that it is much cheaper to maintain or live in than a traditional home is overridden by the reality of maintenance costs.