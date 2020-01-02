By SYOVATA NDAMBUKI

In the African context, property ownership is viewed as owning a goose that lays golden eggs.

We associate success with owning a piece of land or rentals somewhere in upmarket areas.

Letting go of real estate investments can be tough when we’re socialised to overvalue property.

But what if your investment is a constant source of stress, conflict, and financial woes? What about investments that have reached their full potential and opportunities are glaring at you? Would you ever consider selling?

When Joseph Wambua set out to acquire property, he focused on working hard and investing.

He managed to build two homes - one in Nairobi and another in the village. He also invested in other properties for profitability.

Little did he know that in the same way light attracts unwanted moths, property attracts intruders.

After retirement, it was time for him to reap from his hard-earned investments. This was however not the case.

SOURCE OF CONFLICT

First, he hadn’t been paying much attention to his home in the village; therefore, as is the case in every other development, the weeds had overgrown and they needed weeding.

“Restoring the property’s face value and turning it into a home again was quite costly,” he says.

There were encroachers too - people who had grown used to his absence. “It’s normal to find strangers farming on your property, neighbours’ cows grazing in your fields, and at times you may find people living in your house with no intention of leaving,” he says.

Such scenarios often lead to conflict especially when you start creating boundaries.

It would have been easier to retire to his home in Nairobi and let the encroachers be. However, you cannot let go of your home just because it has caused conflict between you and the people around you.

SENTIMENTAL VALUE

According to Jackline Nyaga, a real estate professional, there are two types of value when it comes to property: monetary and sentimental.

“When people live in a house, they grow attached to it and they develop sentimental feelings towards it,” she explains.

She says that selling a home or property that has sentimental value is a terrible idea. The property doesn’t have to be a home.

It could be a souvenir or property passed down through generations.

The value of such properties can’t be equated to money. According to Wambua, property with sentimental value bear your family history, your identity, and memories.

Therefore, selling them can lead to regrets in the long run. “You’re not only selling your identity, but you’re also disregarding other shareholders involved,” he says, adding that you may end up with a good sum of money and a broken family.

In short, property with sentimental value are not to be disposed of regardless of the circumstances. However, this does not mean that all other properties are to be sold anyhow.

MARKET TRENDS

There should be other considerations before selling property. As Jackline explains, there are situations that favour selling of property and others that don’t.

For instance, selling when the demand is too low or when there is an oversupply of similar properties in an area works against the seller.

“At the moment, Kilimani has an oversupply of apartments; therefore, anyone trying to sell a similar development may find it difficult to attract buyers unless the property is uniquely packaged,” she says.

Market trends affect the sale of your property, she points out.

Selling during an election year, for instance, can be challenging and frustrating as few people are willing to invest in property.

In such scenarios, it’s advisable to hold on to your property until the market offers better opportunities.

Jackline and Wambua also warn against selling property to solve problems. “Some people turn to selling property every time a temporary problem presents itself,” Wambua says.

They’ll settle debts, educate children, furnish homes and go on vacation only when they sell property, so they fall into the trap of selling everything off to solve problems that could have been solved otherwise.

WHEN TO SELL

It is, therefore, important to exercise discipline once you become a property owner.

Holding onto property is easy for most property owners. The challenge lies in letting go.

However, there are times when you’re better off selling than keeping your golden goose.

As Jackline explains, property never loses value, it appreciates every day, but some appreciate faster than others.

If you bought a land at Sh50,000 in the 90s, and its current value stands at Sh10 million, selling it should be a welcome thought if you do not intend to develop it or live in it.

“Many property owners make the mistake of holding on to such properties hoping that their value will increase further to unbelievable prices,” Jackline says.

Unfortunately, once a property reaches its full potential, there are two probable outcomes: the property may either stagnate and appreciate at a much slower speed, or the winds of fortune may change direction causing its value and market demand to spiral downwards.

“For instance, if a slum develops next to your plot, very few people would be interested in it,” says Jackline.

It’s therefore wise to sell and earn from the property when good opportunities present themselves.

CLOSE MONITORING

When property becomes a source of misery and a thorn in your pocket, it’s also advisable to let go.

Owning rental houses, for instance, is regarded as a great investment. This is, however, not always the case.

“Being a landlord or a landlady is a full-time job with a lot of demands,” she says. Rental property needs costly routine maintenance.

If the property is not yielding enough returns to cater for the maintenance then owning it is a waste of time.

Wambua found himself in such a dilemma. “First, I was dealing with tenants who were not willing to pay,” he says.

Most tenants view their landlords as intruders who have no right to demand anything. Such attitudes lead to stress on the property owner’s part.

Then there’s no guarantee that your property will always have tenants, and even when they’re present, they may not always pay their rent on time.

“People tend to have reasonably good excuses for not paying every month, and as a human being you may not have the courage to evict everyone who approaches you with such excuses,” Wambua observes.

EVADING EMOTIONAL WOES

Yet you have land rates and other taxes to pay. You may also have hired an agency and a caretaker who need salaries and commissions.

So when tenants don’t pay rent on time, you may end up feeling frustrated.

In some cases, you may have to dig deep into your pockets to finance the maintenance of a property that is supposed to earn profits.

Such an investment can turn into a large pit where you throw every extra coin, with nothing to show for it. Selling such property may solve your financial and emotional woes.

Although disposing of disputed property is a controversial move, both Jackline and Wambua agree that it can solve problems.

“One of the worst experiences I’ve had with property ownership is walking away from what was rightfully mine. People had taken over the property and I calculated the cost and risk of fighting for it. I decided to cut my losses and walk away in one piece.”

Looking back, he wishes he had sold the property earlier. He further explains that properties can be a source of unending conflict even with loved ones.

It’s common to see news of couples divorcing or siblings killing each other over property.

THE SQUATTER ISSUE

Once conflict starts brewing over a house or land, resolving it may be near impossible, Wambua says. In such cases, it’s wise to sell the property and divide the proceeds.

On the other hand, the conflicting parties may divide the property equally among themselves, but there will always be bad blood between them.

This also correlates with property owners who buy land cheaply and neglect it, in the name of speculation... only for squatters to occupy it.

Reclaiming the property is hardly ever easy. Squatters may be attached to “their home” and are likely to resist eviction.

It gets worse if they know the owner on a personal level; the battle becomes both legal and personal.

Such properties are better off with a new owner with no ties to the dwellers.

Finally, if you own multiple undeveloped properties, selling one or two to develop another is a great idea.

“It’s ill-advised to hold onto multiple undeveloped pieces of land. I’ve seen cases of people forgetting where their parcels of land are located and others finding water pipelines passing in the middle of their properties,” Jackline says.

UNNECESSARY SPECULATION

Rather than applying for a loan to build a house or invest in commercial properties, it would be advisable to sell properties that are barely bringing income and invest the money in profitable ventures.

Selling property is also a clever way of opening up an area for development.

One of the reasons why property owners have to wait for ages before an area develops is because everyone waits on someone else to start developing.

“Imagine if everyone held on to their property, speculating forever. Investors would not buy and develop parcels of land into malls, banks or hospitals,” Jackline poses.

Disposing of property opens up an area to both economic and social development. When new owners buy and settle in an area, they bring with them new ideas.

Moreover, development tends to lean toward areas where real estate buying and selling is vibrant. The government will only build new schools, roads, and hospitals if the population of an area is growing.

PROFITABLE VENTURES

Where property owners just sit on large parcels of land for ages, areas tend to stagnate. But once they start selling, the wheels of development start moving.

In conclusion, property investments can be a source of joy for owners. However, owning property is like running a business. You have to turn your investments into profitable ventures.

As Wambua puts it, property will always be beneficial, but at times, the beneficiary may be someone other than you.