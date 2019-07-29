By PHILIP KITOTO

More by this Author

Dear Kitoto,

Thank you for your honest advice. I am a married woman with two children. My husband is a good man who treats me with respect. As a young girl growing up, I dreamt of a man who would show his love, not just by respecting me, but by doing things that other men do for their women. My husband forgets my birthday, has never bought me flowers, chocolate, or even a simple card to show his love. I admire other women and their partners. I used to buy him gifts, flowers, and cards, but somewhere along the way I started feeling as if I was putting a lot of effort into the relationship while he was doing nothing. In fact, he will never even tell me “Thank you” or “Your dress is nice”. I have lived with this for more that 10 years. I have found a male friend who says and does these things for me and I feel happy when I am with him because I feel that he appreciates me and treats me like a woman. He now wants me to take our relationship to another level - I am confused. Since I am happier as a person in the company of my male friend, should I leave my marriage and start a relationship with him? If not, how do I get my husband to do these things that I feel are important?

If I decide to stay in my marriage, is there any guarantee that things will change so that I will also be happy and feel appreciated as a woman?



Hi there,

Your problem appears to be centred on the differences between the way we communicate and receive love.

Just like two partners in a marriage think and act differently, no two marriages are alike. I am glad about one issue you have brought to the fore: The fact that your husband respects you.

There are many marriages in which gifts flow like a river, but which lack some of the basic values that make a relationship thrive, such as respect, trust, and faithfulness.

In his book, The 5 Love Languages, Dr Gary Chapman explains how important it is for each party in a relationship to understand how they themselves, and their spouses, give and receive love.

This brings to the fore a basic question: Is it possible for couples to truly love each other and yet leave one party feeling unloved because they do not share views on giving and receiving love? This is where your problem lies.

Dr Chapman argues that, generally, everyone has a primary love language that helps them filter how they receive and give love.

LOVE LANGUAGE

The trouble is, since your husband is not meeting your primary love language, you think that he does not sense your true feelings and have started feeling dissatisfied with your relationship.

Dr Chapman reasons that by understanding your spouse’s love language and acting accordingly, you fill their “love tank”.

Currently, you feel that your love tank is running on fumes and burning out. And this empty feeling is making you feel unloved.

Dr Chapman identifies the five love languages as: 1) Words of affirmation, communicated when your partner expressively tells you how wonderful they think you are. 2) Acts of service, when you partner offers to help do stuff or run errands, thereby relieving you of those burdens. 3) Affection, shown in the form of a warm hug, a kiss, touch, and sexual intimacy that makes you feel truly loved. 4) Quality time, which is all about your partner being there, fully present and engaged in daily family issues. 5) Gifts, which involves your partner communicating his/her love through giving gifts that make you feel appreciated.

One partner can communicate love through one or more love languages, and one love language might be stronger than another.

Sadly, people sometimes make their partner communicate in a specific love language that is not his or hers.

******

I know that he finds me attractive, why hasn’t he asked me to be his girlfriend?

My name is Mercy. I am 20 years old. I've been seeing this guy for around five months now. We aren't dating, but we have crushes on each other. We talk like normal friends pretending to have no intention of progressing the relationship. So, my question is, should I bring up the issue or wait for him to make the first move?

Hi?

What is not clear from your mail is whether you had an initial five months’ relationship which did not work and have now settled for a casual relationship, or whether you have known each other for five months and are attracted to each other but have not taken the relationship further.

Having a crush on someone is normal, but it can be short-lived. However, there are situations where a crush could lead to something more formal.

Although having an attraction to the opposite sex is okay, it is important to determine whether this attraction will lead anywhere, otherwise you will keep revolving around the same spot.

For example, what attracts you to you friend must be core enough to support a relationship.

Since you have been together in this ‘relationship’ for five months, it is important to determine what you are looking for in a relationship since this is the key to the future you desire.

THE RIGHT QUESTIONS

A physical attraction is not enough to sustain a stable relationship if this is what you are looking for.

Right now, your connection with this man is based on the feeling you get when in his presence – is this enough for you to determine whether you want more out of this relationship with your friend?

I also wonder – does it scare you or cause you anxiety that this man will get into a relationship with someone else?

Moving yourself beyond the crush and involving your intelligence in asking the right questions will shed the light you need into the way you relate.

For example, what makes you feel this is the right guy for you? How well do you know him? What are you looking for in a man? Of importance is whether you sense any areas of commonality or convergence between the two of you.

Being sure of your self-worth and what you are looking for in a relationship should keep you focused so that you avoid compromises that may hurt you in the future.

GO SLOW

Should you begin a romantic relationship with this man, ask yourself whether, five months down the line, what you would lose if your relationship were to crumble after these few months of emotional investment.

My perspective is that where you are at there seems to be no heavy investment or real deep connection that would guarantee a future to worry about.

However, the potential of the future is also hiding in the way you manage yourself.

Looking back to what we have discussed and asking yourself these relevant questions will lead you to making the right decision.

What are you expecting from this relationship? It appears your current feelings of excitement are on a high note.

The caution for you would be to go slow and not allow your feelings to dominate.

DATING

Knowing your current status and therefore the kind of investment you need to make if this relationship is to deliver your expectations will require alertness and patience.

Before you think about who needs to approach who, you need to appreciate the fact that dating is a journey that begins by laying a proper foundation.

This is what becomes the bedrock on which the relationship rests. Attraction and having a crush on someone is just but the beginning.