Travel often? Consider a serviced apartment

By ANITA MURAGE

More by this Author

Serviced apartments offer a variety of solutions to Kenyans and expatriates looking for a place they can temporarily call home. The idea is suitable for those who seek something special as they travel far away from home, as hotels and lodges can be a bit impersonal for most.

With all the trappings of an ordinary house, it is also convenient for those who visit Kenya on temporary work assignments and would prefer to create their own home without having to invest in furniture and utensils.

What makes a serviced apartment more attractive to a traveller as opposed to a hotel room?

Well, to begin with, the cost of an apartment is considerably less than that of a hotel with the added bonus of more facilities and, of course, privacy. Serviced apartments are also often self-contained, with a single unit housing a kitchen, recreational room, bathrooms and bedrooms for as many people as one would like.

For professionals who use the apartments for work purposes, the discounts offered to companies make considerable travel budget cuts as opposed to staying in a regular hotel.

The corporate traveller in this era of outsourcing business services, global consultancy and short-term assignments from multinational companies seeks a home away from home, and the structure of a serviced apartment offers that and much more.

Advertisement

In these apartments, guests can self-cater, which considerably cuts down the amount of money spent on food considerably. They would then pay supermarket prices for groceries and are free of the service charges that often contribute to the high mark-up in restaurant food prices.

RESTAURANT MEALS

For those who do not enjoy hotel restaurant meals and prefer a more personalised diet during their vacations, some serviced apartments offer the services of a private chef. This also frees them of the hassle of cleaning up after preparing and eating a meal and makes for an equally relaxing stay as a hotel, with a homely touch.

Another factor that ensures it is a budget-friendly option for both leisure travellers and roaming professionals is the absence of a cover charge for communal facilities and staff, which are ordinarily added to the cost of a traditional hotel room.

Costs associated with restaurants, bars and meeting rooms, services that may not even be used during the course of their stay are omitted in the overall cost of the apartment, as well as overhead charges for waiters, chefs, laundry staff and room service. They may only be included at the guest’s request, which may be subjective.

Multiple occupancy offers the biggest advantage, as the cumulative cost of booking multiple rooms for a number of guests traveling in a group can be quite costly. With an array of options for whatever capacity is desired, a comparative analysis of the overall cost at the end of the stay gives the apartment the upper hand, especially for travellers on an extended break.

LOCALISED EXPERIENCE

Location is another added bonus, especially for travellers that enjoy a more localised experience of the city or town. Serviced apartments tend to be located around common amenities as opposed to hotels, which often seek to be closer to the town’s attractions and far from the hustle and bustle that defines the lives of local residents.

As opposed to a fixed tourist itinerary that is often provided by a hotel, the serviced apartment offers flexibility for the traveller that wishes to choose their own adventure.

Though the apartment may be part of a shared building, there is an undeniable sense of privacy that defines your stay at a serviced apartment.

Hotels often offer accommodation to hundreds of people at once, with shared facilities and walls that can be a bit overwhelming for travellers looking for peace and quiet on their vacation or work trip.

With serviced apartments, everybody has their own space and facilities save for a few chance interactions on corridors and amenities like the pool or gym.