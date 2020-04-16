Ways to make your workspace at home a haven

By ANITA MURAGE

More by this Author

A month has now gone by since most companies sent a majority of their employees to work from home in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 disease.

For some, the transition from the office to working from home was seamless, with an accommodating environment that allowed for longer days and increased productivity, free from the time-consuming morning and evening rush hours.

For others, adjusting to life away from the office desk took much longer as they looked for the right furniture and struggled to create an atmosphere that didn’t send them right to sleep after lunch.

Creating a space that inspires productivity in the comfort of your home doesn’t need to be costly or time-consuming.

A few tweaks here and there are all you need to elevate the quality of your home office, enabling you to sink back into your routine and effectively work on your deliverables for the week.

Here are a few tips to get your workspace up and running:

Advertisement

Optimise your space

Would you work on a messy desk? However small your workspace is, a desk that ensures all your equipment and stationery is tucked away and organised will make a world of difference.

Cabinets can be used to store printers that are not always in use as well as stationery, for instance. You could also invest in a pin board for notes – these are great ways to ensure your space is tidy and appealing to work from.

Get a statement chair

The importance of a good chair cannot be stressed enough. Keeping your back aligned as you work is important to ensure you don’t leave your desk tired and in pain at the end of your work day.

Investing in an orthopaedic seat will go a long way, but a statement chair will provide added comfort and a dash of personal style that will effectively define your home office from a showroom set-up.

Open shelves

For careers with more physical files than digital ones, organising them in an open shelf system ensures all your files are within reach and easy to find depending on your filing system.

This way, you are also certain to never lose a file. Couple this with an effective labelling system and colour-coded storage supplies.

Bring the outdoors inside

Plants have a calming effect, hence investing in indoor plants for your office space would be a great idea to inspire creativity and solitude at a time when being indoors is a necessity.

A cactus in a cup or a succulent would need minimal care and sunlight to thrive, while adding a prayer plant or peace lily would add a burst of greenery to your space making it more inviting.

Minimalist style

Desks can seem too bulky for most, especially when a simple table still does the job. Pair this with a neutral colour palette and reclaimed wooden furniture to achieve a minimalist style that inspires calm and productivity in your work space.

Add a statement lamp

Lighting is everything when it comes to home offices, and not just for night owls.

Working from home means you get to decide what hours are your most productive, so why not go big on lighting if you choose to burn the proverbial midnight oil?

Statement lamps add effortless style to your workspace and will effectively illuminate the passion and diligence you put into your work late into the evening.

Natural light

Inviting as much fresh air and natural light into your office in the daytime will ensure you receive the benefits of a cool afternoon breeze without having to abandon crucial assignments.