Why you should invest in a villa

The traditional palatial living in a villa is complemented by convenient amenities that allow the homeowners to work and play where they live.

A villa on the outskirts of Nairobi is a better investment than an apartment, bungalow or maisonette in the heart of the metropolis.

By BETT KINYATTI

More by this Author

If you are looking to invest in property that will give you wholesome return on your investment, look no further than a villa.

Villas are usually developed in gated communities with a limited number of units; most are capped at 10 units. The handful of units give a nod to the exclusivity of the villa lifestyle — luxury, intimacy and comfort. This traditional set-up embraces modernity with security features such as 24-hour CCTV surveillance and convenient commercial spaces.

Here are reasons you should consider investing in one.

Better value on your investment

A villa on the outskirts of Nairobi is a better investment than an apartment, bungalow or maisonette in the heart of the metropolis. Think about it — you are away from the never-ending bustle of the city, you have your fresh air filling in your exhausted lungs, you are still part of a community and you have the freedom of stretching your legs in the privacy of your home, and little chance of running into your neighbours.

The distance from the business district is not a deal breaker because there is a growing and reliable road network that will connect you in under an hour.

Advertisement

With the recent popularity of Airbnb — where you let out your home at a daily rate to local and international tourists — you will get an additional income stream. Villas attract more guests than other stand-alone properties do. If you are not comfortable letting out your home, you can let out unused space such as the servant’s quarters or the guest house.

The cherry on top of this cake is that you can comfortably retire to your villa.

Return on investment

Villas have a high cost of initial investment than other residential properties, but they have better resale value.

Lydia Obare, a property manager from EnkaVilla Properties, says: “We have property for sale on the outskirts of Nairobi, in Kitengela and Isinya. For the ones in Kitengela, we sell an eighth of an acre at Sh3 million. We also construct for our clients. Constructing a four-bedroom mansion costs, at most, Sh10 million. The total cost of the land plus constructing comes to Sh13 million.”

She adds: “The mansions are high in demand. We sell a unit starting from Sh19 million upwards. If a homeowner wishes to rent it out, he will get per month between Sh90,000 and Sh120,000.”

A canvas to create

Villas are built with luxurious living in mind. Anyone who walks into a waiting-to-be-occupied villa will immediately say ‘wow’. The grandeur of the space demands nothing less. What with the high ceilings, hardwood floors, wrought iron faucets, bathtubs, grand fireplace, granite kitchen tops … Any element in a villa is luxurious.

With this basic structure in place, you as the homeowner can explore your creativity in home decor and styling. A taste of your personal touch will elevate that villa to the very definition of homeliness.

Farm to fork

Villas are built on large swathes of land, at least on a quarter acre. That is, 52 by 104 feet. You get your little palace of a villa, parking for your cars, a veranda to unwind, and a landscaped front and back lawn.

You will find yourself trying your hand at home gardening, and growing your own kitchen garden — you can grow herbs such as rosemary, mint, parsley and baby spinach. You will be watching little buds sprout as you stand over the kitchen sink drinking a glass of water. Imagine the little joy of plucking those herbs and chopping them up for a meal.

Live, work and play

Villas developed in the past 10 years are embracing modern trends of urban living. The traditional palatial living in a villa is complemented by convenient amenities that allow the homeowners to work and play where they live.

This ultimately saves you time and money in daily commute. If you are self-employed, it saves you money you would have paid in rent elsewhere.

Modern villas are embracing the modern concept of working remotely. To homeowners, these villas offer shared work spaces fitted with open-plan offices, reliable internet connectivity, kitchenettes, washrooms and private conference rooms for private meetings. Their modern designs also facilitate innovation and creativity.

For play, the villas have shared recreational facilities such as gyms, water parks and heated swimming pools.