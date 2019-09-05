Up until January 2013, Miriam Makhatsa Mugala, a paediatrician, and her husband were tenants, paying Sh10,000 in rent in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

Waiting until you have enough money, she says, will take you forever: “Start with what you can afford.”

Sarah Ongalo, a businesswoman, began her home ownership journey in 2002 when she and her husband invested in a 0.83-acre piece of land in Mamboleo-Kajulu in Kisumu. They did not start construction immediately.

“Our two sons were a year apart in school, and therefore we felt that we had to prioritise their education,” she explains.

It was not until 2006 that the couple put up a two-room mabati (iron sheet) house on the piece of land.

SUPERVISE

“The walls and the roof were made of iron sheets but the floor was cemented,” she explains. “This, together with a pit latrine and a bathroom, cost us about Sh180,000.”

The house came in handy whenever the family, which lived in Nairobi then, visited Kisumu, because they did not have to worry about accommodation. Between 2010 and 2011, Ms Ongalo joined an investment group, and after six months, qualified to take a loan of Sh175,000, with which they did the excavation for their four-bedroom house. The money also went into buying stones and sand, as well as several bags of cement. With the foundation done, the money ran out.

“We still had not done the backfilling. Thankfully, a friend gave us material at a small fee, which we used to level up the foundation. The construction remained that way for a year, as we looked for more money,” she says. The couple was still saving with the chama, and managed to acquire another Sh100,000, money that went into building the foundation slab in 2012.

“Some sand had remained, so we only needed to buy cement and ballast and pay the fundis.”

In 2012, they started putting up the walls.

“We would buy stones with any little money that we came across, be it Sh20,00 or Sh10,000. I would then close my boutique and travel from Nairobi to Kisumu, where I would buy materials, supervise and pay the workers, and when the money ran out, I would return to Nairobi,” says Ms Ongalo.

SACRIFICES

In 2014, with all the walls up, her husband supervised the building of lintels and windows. Once again, the chama advanced them another loan of Sh175,000 which they used for plastering. Electricity connection and plumbing went on simultaneously whenever the couple had some money to spare. In early 2016, they put window panes and did the undercoat, and decided to move in. The house still had a lot left to be done, though.

“Every two months, we would do something once we managed to put together some money, for example, in 2017, I bought proper curtains and replaced the old ones, room by room.”

That same year, the couple bought tiles worth Sh20,000 and installed them in the sitting room, a process that took three days. They later bought some more tiles for the kitchen and the dining area. In April, they tiled the four bedrooms. It is only last year that they managed to tile the front and back verandas, and in January and February this year, painted the house. The couple recently installed a proper gate, upgrading from the previous mabati one. They are currently in the process of connecting water.

“Now we have a home, the sacrifices we made paid off,” she says with a satisfied smile.

Sarah Ongalo house in Mamboleo-Kajulu in Kisumu. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The house has so far cost them approximately Sh4 million. “It’s a lot, but the amount did not strain us since we built at our own pace — there was an entire year that we just sat back and did nothing because we had no money,” she points out.

Ms Ongalo advises couples intending to build a home to start with what they have at hand.

“This is the house of my dreams.”

“We made a New Year resolution to build our own home and went ahead to scout for land in Kamoson village, Kapsabet, Nandi County, not far from where we had rented,” Ms Mugala recollects.

She and her husband calculated how much they had paid their landlord between 1999 and 2013 and were appalled.

“The total amount was huge, yet we were not even comfortable living there,” she says.

MADE BRICKS

In June 2013, for “a small fee”, a friend drew them a plan once they explained the concept they had in mind. In December of the same year, Ms Mugala and her husband sought a Sh700,000 loan from a bank: out of this, Sh500,000 went towards the purchase of a piece of land, about 0.2 acres, not far from the house they had rented. With the remaining Sh200,000, the couple made soil-based bricks, which are much cheaper than stones.

“Fortunately, a river flows nearby so we did not have to buy water to prepare the bricks and do the construction.”

The construction of a site house, caretaker’s room, a pit latrine and bathroom followed. In 2014, since they did not have the money to kick off construction, they grew food on the land instead, saving the money they would have used to buy food for their family.

“I planted and harvested maize, beans, bananas, potatoes and an assortment of vegetables,” she explains. “By January 2015, we had managed to save Sh150,000.”

At the time, Ms Mugala ran a small clinic in Kapsabet, from which she borrowed Sh500,000, money that her husband topped up to make a total of Sh650,000, with which they bought the first two lorries of sand, a lorry of ballast, a lorry of murram, two lorries of hardcore and 200 bags of cement.

Miriam Makhatsa Mugala's house in Kapsabet, Nandi County. PHOTO | TOM MATOKE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Towards the end of January, they did the groundbreaking and construction commenced. By May of 2015, the house was at the lintel level, but the money had run out.

“Rather than wait until we got a lump sum, I would buy two, three or five pieces of iron sheets and carry them to the construction site in the boot of my car. By the end of August 2015, I had accumulated 108 pieces of iron sheets. In October 2015 Ms Mugala went ahead and sought a top-up loan of Sh200,000 from the bank while her husband raised Sh200,000.

“In total, we had Sh400,000 to work with, and we decided to do the roofing, windows, doors and security grills in the veranda,” she says.

They only plastered four rooms before moving in — the sitting area, children’s bedroom, her bedroom and the kitchen. They also bought panes for the windows and connected piped water as well as electricity. When the family moved into their house in February 2016, the floor was yet to be completed.

LANDSCAPING

“We then committed to use the Sh10,000 a month rent on the remaining construction until we completed the entire house — we did the flooring, tiling, and ceiling one room after another,” she explains.

The area receives a lot of rainfall. Apart from a water tower that stores the town council water, the couple has dug a 10,000-litre underground reservoir that stores rainwater. The house, she says, has so far cost over Sh3 million, though they are yet to fit the kitchen cabinets and wardrobes, do landscaping, paint the exterior of the house and put up a perimeter wall and gate. But the work that remains does not faze her. What matters most to her is that she and her family finally live in their own home and do not pay rent.