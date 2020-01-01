Youths on a mission to end emissions

By BRIAN OKINDA

Mikoko Pamoja’s restoration programme is the world’s first conservation project to link mangrove forests to global carbon emission markets

From atop the observation tower set within the trees, the picturesque sight offers a panoramic spectacle of sprawling acres on end of mangrove woodland.

At the wood’s furthermost end, the azure of the Indian Ocean takes over extending towards the horizon for as far as the eye can see.

These scenic settings of Gazi Bay in Kwale County — roughly 50 kilometres south of the coastal city of Mombasa, provide the backdrop for a mangrove conservation cause that is virtually paying for a group of youths living in this rustic neighbourhood.

Gazi Community Forestry Group’s, Mikoko Pamoja — which means “mangroves together” in Swahili, focuses on planting mangrove trees and conserving their habitats.

A characteristically unique tropical forest tree, mangroves have an exceptional ability to capture and store carbon.

CARBON CREDITS

Unfortunately, mangrove forests have been on a global decline, plummeting by 30-50 per cent over the past half century as a result of over-harvesting and littoral development.

Mida Creek Conservation and Awareness Group members plant mangrove seedlings at Watamu creek on November 29, 2019. PHOTO | BRIAN OKINDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Gazi Bay-based group reforests degraded mangrove areas and protects the existing mangrove forests.

The volume of carbon stored by the trees is calculated in form of carbon credits, which the youths trade to global emission trading systems.

This not only provides their sustenance and funding for their conservation efforts, but also benefits their community when they reinvest part of their earnings.

Mikoko Pamoja’s mangrove conservation and restoration programme is the world’s first conservation project to link mangrove forests to global carbon emission markets.

It is also the first community-based project to use the sale of carbon credits to fund mangrove forest conservation and community development.

According to USAID’s climate change portal, Climatelinks, Kenya’s total greenhouse gas emissions was 60.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) as of 2013.

CONDUCIVE CONDITIONS

In 2011, a research conducted by U.S forest service's Pacific Southwest and Northern research stations, University of Helsinki and the Centre for International Forestry Research found that mangrove forests store up to five times more carbon than other tropical forests around the world.

These forests’ ability to store such large amounts of carbon can be attributed, in part, to the deep organic-rich soils in which they thrive.

The trees’ composite root systems, which anchor the plants into underwater sediment, slow down incoming tidal waters allowing organic and inorganic material to settle.

The saturated soils in which they grow also contain low oxygen levels, which help microorganisms to break down dead plant matter, which is then stored in the soil.

Kenya Forest Service officer Elvis Katana Fondo joins youths in planting mangrove seedlings at Mida Creek in Kwale County on November 29, 2019. PHOTO | BRIAN OKINDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

These low oxygen conditions likewise slow down decay rates, resulting in much of the carbon accumulating in the soil.

Global carbon markets, therefore, correspondingly play a vital part in reducing global greenhouse gas emissions in a cost effective manner through these trees.

Currently, the number of such emission trading systems and markets is increasing around the world, perhaps driven by the fact that the threat of greenhouse gas emissions and climate change gets realer and as individuals get the right facts and more take an interest in controlling these discharges and managing climate change.

SOURCE OF INCOME

According to the Kwale-based blue carbon project’s chairman, Athman Sadiki, the mangrove forest has been accredited to sell 3,000 tons of carbon annually, which is the amount of emission their woodlot has been determined to be capable of harvesting from the air.

They sell this amount for at least Sh1.5 million depending on the level of conservation they have achieved in that year, as well as the amount of mangrove regeneration they have attained.

Only 117 hectares of mangrove woodlot that the group conserves, out of the nearly 700 hectares of mangrove forest in the bay alone, absorbs the 3,000 tonnes of carbon, according to Sadiki.

County KFS ecosystems conservator George Wara says Kwale County has more than 8,000 hectares of mangrove forests.

And other groups can partake in these conservation and regeneration activities and in turn earn a decent livelihood.

“Initially, adjacent communities indiscriminately cut forests not considering that these trees could be holding fortunes for them. But now that many are realising their importance, not just to them but to climate in general, they are protecting them,” says Wara.

CLIMATE CHANGE SOLUTION

Griet Dierckxsens, Africa region’s knowledge management and communications officer at the ecosystems division of the United Nations Programme on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (UN-REDD), cautions that 11 per cent of all global carbon emissions stem from deforestation.

It is the second largest anthropogenic source of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere after fossil fuel combustion.

“Forests are the fastest, cheapest and most immediate climate change solution. They can deliver 30 per cent of climate change solution, which can be achieved by halting and reversing deforestation,” says Dierckxsens.

Mangrove seedlings at Watamu creek on November 29, 2019. PHOTO | BRIAN OKINDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

BENEFITS

Conserving tropical forests and other high carbon ecosystems can prevent emissions of five or more gigatonnes of carbon (GtC) emission per year.

“Forest degradation is a man-made phenomenon and can be reversed quickly and cheaply if we all act decisively. Restoring and sustainably managing forests, wetlands, and agricultural lands is probably the only technology available for removing carbon from the air at that large scale,” she says.

It is also probably the only cost-effective climate change mitigation and adaptation measure currently available.