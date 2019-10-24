Come on, it’s time to make your dining area great again

By ANITA MURAGE

When was the last time you sat at the dining table? A space once reserved for eating and conversations with family and friends over a meal has been transformed over the years into a desolate, ‘by-the-way’ collection of tables and chairs that occasionally serve as a transit area for meal service, at best.

Some adults use it as an office, while children use it as a surface to either finish their homework or engage in arts and crafts projects, all hinged on how inviting the space is for either activity.

The average Kenyan home maker uses a cotton or linen cloth to line the dining table, making it susceptible to stains from either of the activities mentioned above and even worse by eating.

Most avoid the table altogether to preserve the quality of the cloth and few are willing to maintain a ‘naked’ table. How do you maintain the aesthetics while retaining the functionality of the area? Can you make your dining room great again?

Here are some decorating tips to bring back the magic to your dining area:

Decorative entrances

The first step is ultimately to make the dining room stand out in its own right. If it is divided by a wall, or has a doorway that already distinguishes it from the rest of the living area, add an inviting wallpaper to really make it pop.

Lighting fixtures

Lighting fixtures affect the general ambience of the room. They can be used as a shade to warm up a light or define the general style of the area. Chandeliers can be used to give the room a classy, elegant look and feel while tiny, metallic fixtures can give the room a more modern, funky approach, depending on your personal style and what statement you want the room to make.

Large artwork

Artwork helps you establish the focal point of the room and gives it a pop of character that breaks the monotony of a singular paint colour on the walls. Get a large mural or engage your family and friends in a fun activity to create your own masterpiece.

Casual Seating

As opposed to regular dining table seats, an approach that employs the use of benches could not only increase the seating capacity at the table, but could further its functionality around the home.

Adapting casual seating fixtures could effectively decongest the living room area and ensure everyone has a seat at the table once mealtime arrives.

Statement tables

In the interest of aesthetics, selecting a table that is not only functional but eye-catching and artistic could be the key to opening up your dining area to guests.

Could be anything from the shape to the legs of the table that make it attractive and different, speaking not only to your styling capabilities, but also the intended aura you seek to invite.

Metallic accents

Incorporating metallic accents makes the room more interesting, whether on a vase, lighting fixture or decorative dish.

Fresh flowers and plants

Indoor plants have a way of tying a room together while making the air fresh and floral.

Add a few succulents for every day and low-maintenance beauty, or go big with a beautiful bouquet of flowers for a special occasion.

Statement seats

Including a seat or set that stands out from the rest either in upholstery, shape or size serves to complement the table and caters to comfort as well.

Layering neutral colours

If you prefer the traditional approach to colours and textures in your home, try layering neutral colours to add depth to the room and a refreshing edge to the style you wish to achieve.

Floral Prints

Floral prints add a homely, traditional feel to a well-lit dining room, making it cozy and inviting to both residents and guests. You can add plants that complement the print and colour of the floral fixture for a natural finish.

Geometric prints

Modern style incorporates geometric shapes that give symmetry to the room to improve its aesthetic quality. Try it out either on the curtains or on a carpet or rug to add extra flair to the dining room.

Mixing colours and patterns

To add character to the room without restricting yourself to a singular tone, mix up a few complementary colours to give the room a funky and modern feel. Mixing patterns can go horribly wrong, but the trick is to stick to a colour family to avoid having a tacky finish.

Ceiling decoration

Now that we have tackled the lighting fixtures, what about the elusive fifth wall in the room?