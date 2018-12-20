How to avoid falling prey to riparian land sellers

The Shell Petrol station and a Java Restaurant in the upmarket Kileleshwa estate in Nairobi became ground zero when the government begun a crackdown on buildings encroaching on riparian reserves. Many more have fallen, including major establishments such as the Ukay Mall, South End Mall, and Gateway Mall, all in Nairobi, with more than 4,000 buildings in Nairobi County set for demotion.

Property demolitions cause untoward suffering to not just the direct investors, but to others in the value chain as well. For starters, it could lead to loss of lifetime investments, jobs when businesses are shut down and family disruptions. Worse still, it has the capacity to reduce investor confidence in the property market, especially considering that a majority of those demolished buildings were approved by relevant government agencies.

So, going forward, whether you are buying land to build on it or as an investment for the future, taking deliberate steps to ensure that you don’t burn your fingers by buying riparian land will be paramount. For rural farmers, safeguarding riparian zones is equally important.

To give insight on how to avoid buying riparian land, DN2 spoke to Mr Reuben Kimani, the CEO, Username Investment Ltd, a Westlands-based land selling company, and Mr Stephen Ambani, licensed land surveyor and former Institute of Survey of Kenya chairman.

Mr Reuben Kimani, the CEO Username Investment Ltd. PHOTO | COURTESY

Involve a qualified surveyor

Whether buying land or constructing, make it your business to involve competent professionals in the process. In the case of determining riparian reserves, Mr Kimani says, you have to involve a qualified and registered surveyor, from the word go.

“He or she is supposed to get all the necessary maps to show where the water bodies are located.”

Ambani agrees, saying that the land surveyor will re-establish the beacons, confirm the size of land, and peek through the land’s survey history before drafting a survey report.

“As he does this, the surveyor will establish whether there is any riparian land attached to the land and advice accordingly,” Mr Ambani says.

To drive his point home, Mr Kimani uses a personal example.

“Sometime this year, we were purchasing a chunk of land somewhere in Ngong when we noticed that a certain area on the big survey map had been clearly marked “water area”. We could have ignored the mark on the map but as we speak that place is a dam,” he says, adding that when you are buying land, a surveyor will help you understand some of these signs on the survey map, besides helping demarcate and leave out riparian reserves on your land.

He adds that some basic knowledge on what constitutes riparian land will enable you to ask critical questions when buying land.

A competent surveyor will also write to relevant authorities such as the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), the county government, and the Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) to confirm that the parcel of land in question is not part of riparian reserve.

“Due to discrepancies in the size of riparian reserves as dictated by different laws, it is important that all these bodies are contacted,” the land surveyor says.

For those buying land from land-selling companies, which has become common practice, ensure that the seller involved qualified surveyors during demarcation and subdivision. And while at it, be sure to make site visits, as opposed to buying land at the comfort of your office desk.

Conducting a search at the lands registry, Mr Kimani points out, is important since it will help smoke out fraudsters holding fraudulently issued titles for, say, pieces of land on riparian reserves, and passing them for genuine. A conveyancing lawyer will come in handy at this stage.

Buy land during the rainy season

While there is no specific time of the year when one should buy land, with most people preferring to do it during the dry season, buying land during the rainy is advisable.

“The best time to buy land is during the rainy season. Reason? You will find the land in the worst condition possible,” Mr Kimani says, adding that doing so will bring to your attention the susceptibility of land to flooding, among other issues.