LEGAL AID: How do I add father's name to birth certificate?
Wednesday September 18 2019
Dear Eric,
Kindly advise on the procedure of adding a father’s name to a birth certificate already issued.
Reader.
Dear Reader,
Thank for your question that demonstrates you are an avid reader of our weekly column.
The process of adding the father’s name in the child’s birth certificate must follow an acknowledgement by both applicants that they are the child’s parents, or taking parental responsibility over the child.
This is affirmed through a sworn affidavit acknowledging and confirming this fact.
The applicants may then move to the civil registry and fill, then sign, relevant tools (Forms B1, B3 and B4) to petition the registry of births to amend the original birth certificate by including the name of the father. Relevant fees are to be paid to the registry, and receipts issued to the applicants.
***
Eric Mukoya is the Executive Director, Legal Resources Foundation Trust. Do you have a legal problem you would like addressed by a lawyer? Please email your queries to [email protected]