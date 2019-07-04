  1. Home
JUST BRENDA: My boyfriend doubts if I’m carrying his child

Thursday July 4 2019

I have assured him that it is his child but he keeps asking me. PHOTO| FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP 

JUST BRENDA
By JUST BRENDA
More by this Author

Hi Brenda,

I’m pregnant and my boyfriend keeps asking me is the child I am carrying is his or not. I have never cheated on him. My friends think he is the one who is cheating on me and that is why he is asking. I have assured him that it is his child but he keeps asking me.

What do you think I should do?

 

Yes. Your boyfriend is probably cheating on you. The next time he asks you this, ask him if he is projecting something onto you, because you're tired of being investigated like a presidential candidate.

Tell him if he continues to ask, you will assume that he is continuing to cheat, and you will leave him.

Unless he has some solid evidence about why he keeps asking you a question ad nauseum, he needs to stop harassing you.

Your friends sound right to me, and you need to start thinking of a strategy concerning what you're going to do when you meet the other, probably pregnant, chick.

***

Do you have a problem to share with Just Brenda? Send your questions to [email protected]

